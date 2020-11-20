This year’s winter holiday season is shaping up a little differently, but that doesn’t mean that there still won’t be gift-giving involved. The Leafly 2020 Holiday Gift Guide is meant to help you with just that!

Explore different sections of our gift guide based on price, including stocking stuffers, slick hardware, and even a few things for all the homegrow heroes you know.

Check back in through the holiday season to see how our 2020 gift guide grows, and to stay inspired with ideas for your favorite cannabis lover. Ready to begin?

Start with a Stocking Sesh – the section of our guide dedicated to gifts under $50.

