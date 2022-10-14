5 best THC-infused junk food snacks

Brownies and baked goods are no longer the only popular vehicle for THC lovers who like to snack.

Thanks to innovations made possible by legalization, edibles cannabis products now come in many forms. These days, it’s not hard to find goodies that will get you baked. The only challenge is making sure that you don’t munch yourself into another dimension.

Last week, Snoop Dogg and Tsumo Snacks announced THC-infused chips called Snazzle O’s, which will debut in two flavors, Onion and Spicy Onion. Snazzle O’s hit at 100mg of THC per bag and can be found at MedMen locations in California through October 20 (while supplies last) before a wider release at other dispensaries.

“There are plenty of sweet edibles out there, so when I created this product I wanted to put the Dogg twist on it, which is why I’m bringing [it] to my home state of California… You know that if I’m going to put my name on something, it’s guaranteed stamped Snoop D-O-Double-G fresh.” Snoop Dogg

If Snazzle O’s aren’t your flavor of the week, here are five more THC-infused junk food snacks we swear by.

Keef Soda by BevCanna

To wash down your munchies, while tuning up on THC, grab a Keef’s Bubba Kush or Orange Kush Classic Soda. This caffeine-free libation will loosen you up at gatherings and is a great substitute for alcohol. Just sip slowly. Even though they come in soft 10mg servings, they’re such a treat, you’ll have no problem crushing multiple cans. Oh, and they have lemonade, too! Find dispensaries that carry them on Leafly.

Dee Thai gummies

Cookies CEO Berner loves Dee Thai’s array of flavors, which includes mango, lychee, and guava. (Instagram)

Come take a taste of Thailand. Dee Thai’s yummy gummies are modestly-dosed at 100mg THC in 10 small gummies. They hit fast and on a consistent clock. But the challenge is stopping yourself from eating the whole bag in one sitting, since they’re just as delicious as the gummies in your local candy aisle, if not better. A recent collaboration with Doja Pack on an exclusive Tamarind flavor is a sign that the Thai-founded, California-sourced brand is expanding fast.

Punch Bar chocolates

(Punch Bar)

For years, these edibles have been legendary for delivering mega-doses of THC. Packing 225 mg of THC into a small, chocolatey, square is impressive enough. The fact that each bar is delicious and consistently dosed takes things to another level. Grab a Punch Bar here, via Leafly.

Tsumo snacks classic cheese

Cheddar cheese puffs are a junk food staple. These 100mg bags of Classic Cheese are evenly dosed in 10mg servings. They are crunchy and crisp, and savory enough to keep you snacking for hours. Tsumo also offers Zesty Ranch and Hint of Lime. And if you are ready for the spicy stuff, their Fiery Hot flavor will hit the hot spot every time. Here’s how to grab them.

Midnight Bar’s Chocolate Banana Bar

Imagine a banana split ice cream sundae that gets you high. That’s essentially what this 200mg bar delivers, in a smaller, less messy package, making it one of the most heralded edible treats on the market. Midnight Bars offer one of the best edible experiences around, but to be safe, have a real banana split on hand to direct your munchies towards between bites. The 200mg spark will sneak up on you if you don’t take your time and munch responsibly.

Grab one here.

Leafly Staff Leafly is the world’s largest cannabis information resource, empowering people in legal cannabis markets to learn about the right products for their lifestyle and wellness needs. Our team of cannabis professionals collectively share years of experience in all corners of the market, from growing and retail, to science and medicine, to data and technology. View Leafly Staff's articles