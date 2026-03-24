As part of our Legendary Strains series, Jay Gans visits Glacier Cannabis to see how Apple Tartz upsets the cart.

Let me tell you a story about a strain that’s as sweet as apple pie and hits like a freight train. This cultivar was deliberately engineered to achieve high potency without sacrificing flavor along the way: The taste gives hints of sour-candy apple, and some people even report that they get creamy-berry flavors. This strain has some high concentrations of THC, so if you’re a stoner who likes apple cider flavoring or a strain that’s a great nightcap, this is the one for you. Oh, and its name? Apple Tartz.

Apple Tartz Apple Tartz is a highly regarded strain that has received widespread acclaim for its unique blend of flavors and potent effects. Many users have reported feeling a strong sense of relaxation and euphoria after consuming this strain, with some noting that it has helped to alleviate symptoms of anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. The flavor profile is often described as sweet and tart, with hints of apple and diesel, and the aroma is said to be pungent and inviting.

Apple Tartz gets frosty in Michigan

I tracked down a facility in Manchester, Michigan, called Glacier Cannabis, that’s growing some Apple Tartz right now. They have a massive operation in the middle of nowhere, and they were cool enough to show me their process of growing Apple Tartz from start to finish.

While I was there, I got a tour from Andrew, the president of Glacier Cannabis. He talked about how steering and manipulating this cultivar is vital to its yield. Apple Tartz, compared to some strains, can be a little stretchy: you have to do some manipulation to really get it right where you want it, whereas some strains can be pretty much set and forget. The biggest issue in growing Apple Tartz is that it can actually get too tall.

Apple Tartz is a hybrid cannabis strain that crosses Apple Fritter and Runtz. Bred by Clearwater Genetics, Apple Tartz tastes like tart sour apple and creamy berrygas. Some detect similarities to cookie dough or Apple Jacks cereal, and note a hint of cinnamon spice. Apple Tartz is a gorgeous strain that’s sure to draw your attention, and its hybrid, euphoric effects are relaxing but balanced. It’s a great option for both chill evenings and morning wake and bakes.

Glacier Cannabis transformed an old horse barn into what’s now 13 highly-controlled, small-batch grow rooms. They’re dedicated to celebrating Michigan’s heritage: their name, “Glacier” Cannabis, nods to Michigan’s glacier-sculpted landscape, and they carry on the legacy of the region by mixing nutrient-rich glacial rock dust into their cultivation.

Today, they translate a mission to provide joy and relief through cannabis into some of the state’s most exciting cultivars. Leafly data shows that Runtz is the 5th most popular strain in the state, and Glacier gives innovative life to the Leafly Strain of the Year 2020 winner with cultivars like Apple Tartz (Apple Fritter x Runtz) and 8 Mile Runtz, which gives a unique Michigan spin to the classic, crossing Detroit Runtz x White Runtz.

The Apple Fritter half of Apple Tartz’s lineage also represents some of the core genetics shaping Michigan’s market today, being the 12th most available strain in the state based on Leafly menu data. It helps influence Apple Tartz’s powerful, relaxing effects and sour apple flavor.

Apple Tartz takes on a tingly, euphoric profile with a creative edge. Glacier hand-trims their Apple Tartz, stewarding the buds into their full flavor and potency potential, with a trichome covering so frosty you might need shades.

To get a genuine bite of the best of Michigan cannabis today, get yourself a bushel of Apple Tartz.