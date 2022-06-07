Buy Apple Tartz weed near you
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Apple Tartz products near you
Similar to Apple Tartz near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Apple Tartz is a hybrid cannabis strain that crosses Apple Fritter and Runtz. Bred by Clearwater Genetics, Apple Tartz tastes like tart sour apple and creamy berry gas. Some detect similarities to cookie dough or Apple Jacks cereal, and note a hint of cinnamon spice. Apple Tartz is a gorgeous strain that's sure to draw your attention, and its hybrid, euphoric effects are relaxing but balanced. It's a great option for both chill evenings and morning wake and bakes. Apple Tartz is a Leafly Strain of Summer 2022.
Shop Apple Tartz products near you
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—