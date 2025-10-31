Cute, clever, and actually useful stuff for people who love weed, food, and weed food. Recommendations on the best kitchen picks are made by Justin Sund & Leafly Picks editors after extensive research, internal debate, and years of cannabis cooking experience. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission.

Need some cannabis themed panache for your cooking space? Nice. Us too. So these are the picks we’d actually use, pass around, and leave out on the counter without apologizing. Some silly, some essential, all giftable and anchored in cooking (or enjoying) scrumptious food, infused or otherwise. Jelly roll, please…

Jump to a product | Shop online

Cookbook

You gotta have a plan, right?

How to Eat Weed and Have a Good Time A modern, welcoming playbook for folks who want edibles to be joyful, not stressful. This delightful cookbook has clear decarb/infuse guidance, approachable recipes, tips for setting up your pantry or throwing a pot party, and is just a great vibe all around. It’s new (2025), bright, fun to read, and the one I’d hand to a cannacurious friend who loves to cook. $24.13 at Amazon →

Gadgets

Prep your cannabis for the impending infusions.

Ardent FX I’ve been using the Ardent FX to decarb my home harvests for years. It could not be more simple. Pop in some nugs, press a button, chill a bit, then boom: decarbed cannabis pour vous. Not to Ron Popeil up the joint here, but this truly is a “set it and forget it” device. The FX takes the guesswork out of activation, can also handle tidy countertop infusions, and even lets you bake small batches right in the chamber (if that’s your jam). $299.00 at Ardent →

Burning Love Bell Pepper Grinder A cute four-piece grinder dressed as a yellow bell pepper? Gimme. You’ll actually need it to grind all your freshly decarboxylated weed anyway, and you can stash it in the produce bowl when your stepmom swings by. $18.00 at Burning Love →

Edible essentials

Add a “chef’s kiss” gif to your wares.

Ann Clark Marijuana Leaf Cookie Cutter A quick lesson on cookie cutters: simple shapes matter. Intricate cutters cling and warp, and the cookies never come out right. Plus, they’re a PITA to clean. This one stays simple and bakes clean. Great for shortbread, fondant accents, sugar cookies, and all those other things you want leaf-shaped. Ann Clark would be proud! $7.99 at Amazon →

Pieces

Take a bite out of these pipes.

Decor

Add a touch of cannabliss.

Houseplant Snack Set Handsome, modern, and cool. Spendy, too, but that’s Houseplant for you. Useful for way more than just snacks (rolling tray, perhaps?), and can live on the coffee table and sneakily upgrade the room. $95.00 at Houseplant →

Taco Tuesday Rolling Tray Yes, it’s a rolling tray. Also yes, it’s a perfectly serviceable dish for pistachios, or other nuts. At ten bucks, it’s the classic stoner kitsch you never knew you wanted (or always knew you never wanted). $9.99 at Toketray.com →

Final thoughts

From functional to funky to wtf, we hope something here made you go mmmmmmm. Now, cook us something sweet! Remember to wash your hands, decarboxylate your cannabis, measure everything carefully, and always wait an extra 20 minutes before you pop another astronaut into your mouth.

