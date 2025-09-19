Recommendations on the best home decor essentials are made by Leafly Picks editors after extensive research, internal debate, and expert consultation. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission.

Stoner chic has never been bigger. Repping your love of weed in your choice of decor is a time-honored tradition, but we’ve come a long way from blacklight posters—not that we don’t love a good 70s vintage. But as cannabis has evolved, so has the style surrounding it, and nowadays there are heaps of brands out there to help you decorate your home or smoke spot.

We’ve done the digging and put together a selection of highly aesthetic home decor must-haves for anyone who wants to represent their favorite plant. We’ve got coffee table books, stash boxes, bottles for your bar, and more home decor guaranteed to heighten the vibes. Check out our picks for the best home decor essentials of 2025 below, and get your favorite for yourself or the cannasseur in your life.

Protect the goods

Bluebus Genesis 3.0 Stash Box If you respect your weed, then you need a stash box that will treat it right. The Genesis 3.0 from Blue Bus is a secure, discreet stash box that does everything you could ever ask it to and even looks good doing it. Its impeccable craftsmanship, magnetic lid, and precision key lock all make for a peerless experience that makes getting ready to smoke feel like a sacred ritual. You can opt for either a natural bamboo or black finish, and both are made from eco-friendly materials. There’s even a spot for your cellphone, just in case you need to pull up the Leafly app for some clutch strain information. $99.00 at Bluebus →

Home Blown Glass Hazey Wag Nug Jar This nug jar made from hand-blown glass from the folks at Home Blown Glass will help keep your buds just-cracked-the-seal fresh for longer. The Hazey Wag nug jar is made from German-Scott broscilate glass, so it’s tough enough to survive a few small knocks while keeping your weed intact and free of broken glass. Home Blown’s jar further sets itself apart with its custom wig wag design that adds a bit of flair to a product category that tends towards the basic. Make sure to snag a whole set so you don’t have to decide which of your favorite strains goes to the place of honor when you stock up. $70.00 at Empire Smokes →

Spark the party

MXXN Kentucky Oak A well-stocked bar is the mark of a true entertainer, and any bar won’t be complete without alcohol-free THC spirit MXXN. MXXN (pronounced moon) offers a line of spirits designed to seamlessly replace an alcoholic spirit in your favorite cocktails, and they hold up just fine on the rocks as well. We love their Kentucky Oak as a bourbon replacement for when we want to trade the booze for a spirit that doesn’t risk the hangover—it brings all the smoky, woody flavor of top-shelf whiskey, and its sharp black bottle will fit right in with the rest of your supply. $79.99 at Wanderous →

Edie Parker Jelly Tabletop Lighter If you consider entertaining an art form, then you just have to get to know Edie. Edie Parker has refined and mainstreamed canna-fashion, and a tabletop lighter from this aesthetic juggernaut is the centerpiece par excellence for any party where cannabis is being consumed. We recommend their Jelly model for the retro flair—we opted for the olives, but they have a curated collection of culinary mimics for you to choose from. Order yours and start the party planning now. $195.00 at Edie Parker →

Royal Queen Seeds Playing Cards Add a little touch of stoner chic to your next game night with these playing cards from Royal Queen Seeds. This standard 52-card deck bears the images of strains from Royal Queen’s vast catalogue of top-tier genetics, with both automatic and feminized strains making an appearance. Deal your friends in while you’re puffing and passing, and have an on-theme activity ready to go during all your sessions. $5.50 at Royal Queen Seeds →

Get cozy

Dad Grass Scented Candle Where some cannabis lovers take great lengths to avoid the smell of weed, Dad Grass is here for those real ones who are ready to lean into the dankness. Their scented candle is one of the only candles you can find that embraces the cannabis aroma we all know and love, but blended with some other olfactory all-stars like sage and vetiver. Light it up anytime and be teleported back to your smoke spot, with your grinder full of your favorite strain, joint in hand. In classic Dad Grass style, the candle comes in a nostalgic tin that’ll look great on a coffee table or shelf when not in use. $38.00 at Dad Grass →

Talking Terps Terp Flower Plush Pack Make your smoking spot a little more comfortable with these sunflower throw pillows from the merch masters at Talking Terps. They’re responsibly manufactured out of recycled materials, and also, get this: they’re silly little guys. Need we say more? It doesn’t matter if you don’t think their embroidered, dopey faces are funny now—stoned you will think they’re hilarious. $175.00 at Talking Terps →

Houseplant Standing Ashtray Seth Rogen may not be the first gentleman to come to mind when you think classy or refined, but his Houseplant brand has elegance in spades. This free-standing ashtray is sturdily built out of walnut and brushed-brass that keeps your ashtray away from your coffee table, and is tough enough that it can withstand a few knocks from a dog without spilling everywhere. With a mid-century modern-inspired design that looks like it could be from the Mad Men props department, Houseplant’s standing ashtray is a must for the sophisticate who loves to kick back with a joint in one hand and a drink in the other. $295.00 at Houseplant →

Schylling LAVA Lamp The GOAT. The LAVA lamp has been the stoner chic item for decades, and time has done nothing to dull its charm. The vibes are simply unparalleled—the hypnotizing rhythm and soft glow draw the eye from anywhere, giving you a focal point as you experience all the magical effects that cannabis has to offer. Schylling has all sorts of colors and finishes to choose from on offer, but we just love this classic blue, white, and silver for a timeless look that goes with any decor. $26.99 at Schylling →

Read up

The Cornbread Mafia by James Higdon Paperback A tale of outlaws, resilience, and solidarity, The Cornbread Mafia by James Higdon is virtually required reading for any cannabis lover interested in the history of the plant in the USA. Written by a native son of Kentucky who would go on to co-found Cornbread Hemp, The Cornbread Mafia gives unprecedented insight into one of America’s great growing traditions. Learn about the high cost of the drug war and cannabis prohibition, and some of the rebels who would fight against it, all in a breezy narrative non-fiction book that makes for an incredible conversation starter. I mean, just look at that legend on the cover! $17.99 at Cornbread Hemp →

Broccoli A Weed is a Flower: Artful Cannabis Photography A collaboration between a collection of visionary photographers and floral artists, Broccoli’s A Weed is a Flower: Artful Cannabis Photography, gives weed the art gallery treatment. It contains dozens of depictions of cannabis in floral arrangements that are elegant, artful, and jubilant to explore the many facets of the plant and how we relate to it. A Weed is a Flower is one of those rare finds that treats cannabis not as a vice or a joke, but as an object of aesthetic beauty and cultural significance worthy of serious discussion and engagement. $39.00 at Broccoli →

