Smooth pulls & heady highs: These are the bangingest THCA vape carts for your buck.

We’ve been scouring the web for the best THCA vape carts so you can order online and be sitting pretty for 420 season and beyond. These THCA vapes are made from hemp flower, compatible with 510-thread batteries, and have flavor and effects worth writing home about. Read on to peep our picks and get puffing.

A quick look at the best THCA vape carts

Best overall: Lucky Elk, THCA Live Rosin Carts $42.00 .5g

Best for flavor chasers: Arete, THCA Hash Rosin Vape Cartridge $29.98 .5mL

Best strain selection: Bay Smokes, Live Resin THCA Vape Carts $35.99

In today’s wide world of hemp, it can be difficult to parse quality products from the pretenders. This list of hemp-derived THCA vape carts includes the cream of the crop: we looked for brands that don’t cut their concentrate with delta-8 and do provide third-party lab test results. On this list of standouts, you’ll find live resin, live rosin, and hash rosin products, all made from freshly harvested, high-quality hemp flower. AKA: the good stuff. Party on.

The best THCA vape carts of 2025: Reviews and recommended products

Price: $42.00 | Amount: .5g | THCA: 75.51%

THCA Live Rosin Carts Recommended product Our pick for the best THCA vape carts for your money comes from the Oregon farmers at Lucky Elk. Oregon produces some of the finest hemp flower in the world, and Lucky Elk is a shining example of the quality coming out of the state. Their carts provide a plant-focused experience, crafted with 100% cold-cured live rosin to preserve terpenes and cannabinoids for the full flavor and effects you’re after. Lucky Elk’s carts are fully ceramic for added stability and smoother pulls, and they include only what they say they do: no cutting with delta-8 from these folks. They’ve got an ever-rotating lineup of fire strains, so check out what’s on offer today. shop Lucky Elk THCA carts – $42.00

Price: $29.98 | Amount: .5mL | THCA: 74.0% – 86.4%

Price: $35.99 | THCA: 60% – 90%

Final thoughts

That’s all from the Product Picks team, folks! These tip-top THCA vape carts are the ones to grab if you want flavor and potency that’ll have you hungry for more. All you’ll need is a trusty 510-thread battery and a shipping address. Hemp-derived THCA is restricted in some US states, so be sure to check the provider’s site to see if specific products are available to ship to you. Happy puffing!

