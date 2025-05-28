Recommendations on the best THCA pre-rolls are made by Leafly’s Product Picks team after extensive research, internal debate, and expert consultation. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission.

We’re springing towards summer faster than weeds sprout. That means days are getting longer and lovelier, and you’re going to want to get out there and carpe that diem. Joints are the most time-honored method of getting high on the go, and thanks to federally legal hemp, folks in states where THCA is legal can now enjoy a joint filled with premium THCA flower shipped right to their door.

We’ve left no stone unturned to find you the very best THCA pre-rolls around to fuel your stoned summer. In this list, you’ll find joints filled with top-shelf indoor-grown flower, carefully ground & lovingly packed pre-rolls, prices that’ll have you double-taking with the quality on offer, and a strain selection that’ll keep you stocked with the good stuff for a good, long while. Read on to find our favorite THCA pre-rolls of 2025.

A quick look at the best THCA pre-rolls

Best overall: United Strains of America, Mimosa 1g THCA pre-roll

Best value: Lucky Elk, Indoor Grown Rotating Strains

Best strain selection: Indacloud, Lemon Cherry Gelato 2x 1g joints

Best dog walkers: Pure Roots Botanicals, Dog Walkers Pre-Rolls

Best infused: The Hemp Doctor, THCA Sugar Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls

Best hash hole: Bay Smokes, THCA Hash Holes

Brand Product Strain Type THCA % Size Amount Price United Strains of America 1g THCA Pre-Roll Mimosa Sativa-dominant hybrid 25.9% 1g 1, 3, 5, or 10 $14.99 Lucky Elk THCA Pre-Rolls Indoor Grown Peanut Butter Apricot Sativa-dominant hybrid 27.2% 0.5g or 1g 1 $8.00 Indacloud 2x 1g Pre-Rolls Lemon Cherry Gelato Indica-dominant hybrid 18.5% 1g 2 $19.99 Pure Roots Botanicals Dog Walkers Pre-Rolls Carolina Skunkberry Hybrid 26.9% 0.35g 5 $29.95 The Hemp Doctor THCA Sugar Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls Platinum OG Indica 34% 1.5g 2 $19.95 Bay Smokes THCA Hash Holes Lemon Cherry Gelato (flower) + Donny Burger (rosin) Indica 18.6% (flower) + 95.8% (rosin) 1.5g 1 $39.99

The best THCA pre-rolls of 2025: Reviews and recommended products

Mimosa 1g THCA Pre-Roll 25.9% THCA | Sativa-dominant hybrid United Strains of America nails everything you want in a good pre-roll: a just-right pack of premium indoor-grown flower, finely ground for an even burn, a rotating selection of stellar strains, and a sturdy doob-tube to keep it all safe. Their Mimosa 1g is a standout, pairing citrus and berry notes with an uplifted, social high. The combination of high potency and energetic effects makes it an ideal companion for festivals or weekends spent beachside. 1, 3, 5, or 10 1g pre-rolls starting from $14.99 at United Strains of America →

Use coupon code LEAFLY15 for 15% off at Lucky Elk.

Indoor Grown Rotating Strains 27.2% THCA | Peanut Butter Apricot, Sativa-dominant hybrid Run, don’t walk, to pick up these THCA pre-rolls from Lucky Elk. Check out their bonafides: organic, indoor-grown exotic flower, carefully ground and packed in-house from premium smalls and sugar leaf (no trim!), in some of the best, most exciting THCA strains available anywhere. Then check out the price tag: $8 for 0.5g and $12 for 1g (even less with our 15% off code). That’s V.A.L.U.E. with a capital everything. If you’re looking for legendary bang for your buck, it’s here. 1x 1g or 0.5g pre-roll starting from $8.00 at Lucky Elk →

Use coupon code LEAFLY for 20% off sitewide at Indacloud.

Lemon Cherry Gelato Joints 18.5% THCA | Indica-dominant hybrid Indacloud’s catalog of pre-roll strains reads like a greatest hits list: Blue Dream, Green Crack, Rainbow Runtz, Strawberry Cough, Jack Herer, Slurricane… we could most definitely go on! The 1g joints are well-constructed for a smooth smoke and come two to a pack. We recommend you start with one of the hottest strains of the moment, Lemon Cherry Gelato, for a relaxing nightcap, and then bookmark Indacloud so you can re-up with a new strain once your stash runs out. 2x 1g pre-rolls $19.99 at Indacloud →

Dog Walkers Pre-Rolls 26.9% THCA |Carolina Skunkberry, Hybrid We love a good dog walker or, for the uninitiated, a mini joint small enough to finish during a short stroll around the neighborhood. Our current favorites come from Pure Roots Botanicals, where you’ll get five micro-joints at .35g a piece inside a sturdy, pocket-sized tin case. PRB nailed the assignment with their nicely packed, teeny rolls, but what makes us really stoked is the quality of the organic, indoor-grown hybrid flower inside. 5x 0.35g pre-rolls $29.95 at Pure Roots Botanicals →

THCA Sugar Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls 34% THCA | Platinum OG, Indica If you’ve got sky-high tolerance or a special occasion coming up, you might be looking for a little extra oomph in your THCA pre-rolls. These infused joints from The Hemp Doctor combine top-shelf THCA flower with crushed THCA diamond crystals for when a normal joint simply won’t do. They’ve got a killer six-strain lineup to choose from with heavyweights like Trainwreck and Grape Ape, but if forced to choose, Platinum OG has our hearts for its deep, full-body high. 2x 1.5g pre-rolls $19.95 at The Hemp Doctor →

Use coupon code LEAFLY20 for 20% off at Bay Smokes.

THCA Hash Holes 18.6% THCA (Lemon Cherry Gelato flower) + 95.8% THCA (Donny Burger rosin) Bay Smokes calls these bad boys the “champagne of pre-rolls” and, baby, we are popping bottles! An unforgettable smoke best shared with friends, THCA Hash Holes from Bay Smokes combine premium flower with solventless THCA hash rosin for a heavily potent heater. Oh, did we mention they’re also kief-coated? Yeesh! Perfect to pass around at parties or save for a special occasion. 1x 1.5g pre-roll $39.99 at Bay Smokes →

Final thoughts

There you have it! The very best THCA pre-rolls of the moment, so you can catch a quality buzz on the go or pass around the good stuff with your circle at home. Check back often as we rotate new finds, update strains, and post exclusive deals.

