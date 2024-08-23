Leafly’s 5 top THCA flower brands of 2024

The best THCA flower to get you high in nearly every state. These recommendations on the best THCA flower are made by Leafly’s Product Picks team after extensive research, internal debate, and expert consultation. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission.

We’ve been grinding hard—rolling and smoking hard, too—doing our best to find you the very best high-THCA hemp flower. Read on to find our picks for the best brands providing hemp happiness and some choice strains that you can find online and order straight to your door.

A quick look at the best THCA flower

Best classic strains: Arete, White Widow

Best value: Apollo, Ice Cream Cookies

Best top-shelf: Lucky Elk, Cereal Milk

Best high-potency options: Bay Smokes, Jealousy

Best selection: The Green Dragon CBD, Gary Payton

We here at Leafly Product Picks are thrilled to report that the hemp revolution isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. The industry is certainly making progress fast enough to make your head spin even when you’re sober, but never fear, our team of experts puts their lungs on the line every day to keep up with the latest and greatest developments.

The best THCA flower of 2024: Reviews and recommended products

Price: $35.00 | THCA: 33.9% | Type: Hybrid | Effects: Euphoric, uplifting, creative

White Widow Recommended strain Arete has done an incredible job bringing this classic strain over to hemp. Their White Widow clocks in at an impressive 33.9% THCA, a hefty potency that demands respect. White Widow is descended from a Brazilian sativa landrace and a landrace hailing from South India. True to its name, Arete’s White Widow is coated in a generous white dusting of cool trichomes, and features a delightfully earthy, herbal flavor profile. If you haven’t had the opportunity to try this iconic strain, click the link below and see what all the fuss is about, courtesy of Arete. shop White Widow – $35.00

More on this strain: One of the giants in the weed world, White Widow has been one of the most popular strains ever since it was first introduced into the famous coffeeshops of Amsterdam, before becoming a worldwide phenomenon. It’s an ever so slightly sativa-leaning hybrid, and originally gained prominence as a day-time smoke and preferred way to encourage creative energy. Time hasn’t dulled White Widow’s fabled powers one bit; it remains one of our team’s go-to’s for brainstorming and socializing.

• Huge selection of classic, famous strains • Dedicated to all-natural farming methods • Exceptional customer service

“For true strain heads, Arete’s store page reads like the hemp hall of fame and thanks to them, these legendary strains are available to more people than ever before.”

Our pick for the best source for classic strains that have cemented themselves as true legends, Arete has quickly risen to become one of the most talked-about brands in the THCA flower game. If you’re a newbie to this world with an interest in hemp history, THCA, or any of its cousin cannabinoids, then Arete has the classic strains that you need to try to begin your training to become a true hemp connoisseur. Arete prides themselves on providing a dynamic selection of hemp flower that includes modern, exotic strains as well as an extensive repertoire of classics.

Price: $34.99 | THCA: 19-21% | Type: Indica hybrid | Effects: Relaxing, happy

Use LEAFLY20 for 20% off at Apollo.

Ice Cream Cookies Recommended strain Ice Cream Cookies is a strain with a storied history and elite pedigree that makes it nothing short of weed royalty, and Apollo’s high THCA rendition of this classic is a masterpiece. Apollo’s Ice Cream Cookies is a moderately potent strain, testing at between 19-21% THCA, an amount ideal for modest consumers and high-tolerance individuals looking for a gentler high. shop Ice Cream Cookies – $34.99

More on this strain: A favorite of dessert lovers everywhere, Ice Cream Cookies is a decadently creamy and smooth indica-like that has the sweetness to live up to its name and then some. Our team favored Ice Cream Cookies at the end of a long day when all we wanted to do was melt into something soft and let all the stress of the day fall away. This strain is also famed for its pain relief properties, making it a popular choice among those who incorporate various cannabinoids into their workout or wellness routines.

• Option to subscribe and save • Wide selection of famous strains • Vast experience in the psychoactive hemp industry

“Weed may not be rocket science, but Apollo has NASA-level know-how all the same.”

Apollo also makes it easier than ever before to make sure your stores are always full with their monthly subscription service. Customers who subscribe receive Apollo’s premium THCA flower shipped to their door every single month, and not only that, but they save an additional 20% off the purchase price. Whether you’re looking for a gentle stargazing aid or high-octane rocket fuel to help you leave orbit, Apollo has the THCA flower that’s just what you need.

Use LEAFLY20 for 20% off at Apollo.

Price: $40.00 | THCA: 28.3% | Type: Hybrid | Effects: Relaxing, giggly, creative

Cereal Milk Recommended strain Cereal Milk is the standard bearer for a new generation of popular strains making their way into the THCA field, and Lucky Elk is one of the only outlets that provides this soon-to-be iconic wonder. While Cereal Milk may have a name that invokes childhood flavors—and don’t get us wrong, Cereal Milk is plenty sweet—this strain has a complex bouquet of scents and aromas that require an experienced pallet to totally appreciate. Cereal Milk remains an excellent companion to watching TV on Saturday morning, however. shop Cereal Milk – $40.00

More on this strain:Snowman and Y Life are the famous progenitors of Cereal Milk, making this exciting strain nothing less than true-blue hemp royalty with the pedigree to prove it. It’s an impeccably balanced 50/50 hybrid making it a jack-of-all-trades sort of strain that can match, and then enhance, your vibe, no matter how social or chill it happens to be. Lucky Elk’s rendition of this strain makes for a stunningly beautiful nug with striking orange highlights over vibrant greens and deep, deep purps. These are some photogenic nugs for sure; so make sure to take a few snapshots for posterity’s sake before your session begins in earnest. You’ll want to remember this one.

• Choice selection of exotic and AAA strains • Organically grown using sustainable farming practices • Hemp sourced from world-famous Oregon cannabis country

“Lucky Elk represents the best of the PNW. Their green thumbs make us feel like we’re the lucky ones.”

Our pick for the true hemp connoisseurs out there, Lucky Elk elevates THCA into an art form. Lucky Elk considers themselves to be a team of farmers first and business people second, and as such maintaining a vibrant connection to the Oregon hills is of paramount importance to this enterprising brand. In our writers’ opinion, this dedication to the land has paid off about a hundredfold; Lucky Elk hemp is some of the best in the world, and the crew at Lucky Elk treat their precious product with the respect it deserves. Ordering from Lucky Elk provides a plant-focused experience rare in the industry—try it yourself and experience what hemp is truly capable of when grown by master hands.

Price: $40.00 | THCA: 24% | Type: 50/50 hybrid | Effects: Relaxing, giggly, energizing

Use LEAFLY20 for 20% off at Bay Smokes.

Jealousy Recommended strain Jealousy has been inspiring desire in eager consumers for a few years now, but Bay Smokes has made it easier than ever to get a taste of this sumptuous strain. Our team loved how quick and easy Bay Smokes made it for us to get our hands on some stunning Jealousy nugs. Shipping was fast and discrete, and our gorgeous green and orange flower arrived wholly intact. If you’ve been finding yourself coveting something new to remind you of what made smoking so special, check out Jealousy from Bay Smokes and help your wandering heart find some contentment. shop Jealousy – $40.00

More on this strain: The green-eyed monster herself, Jealousy is a world-famous hybrid that secured the hotly contested Leafly Strain of the Year award for 2022 and has been a mainstay of weed culture ever since. It’s a lucky break that Jealousy is the sort of strain that effectively chills your mind and elevates the body, or else its lush, fruity aroma with leading notes of diesel and a slightly funky finish might cause envious tension in the smoking circle when supplies begin to run dry. Bay Smokes’ Jealousy also boasts a THCA percentage in the mid-twenties, making it a heavy hitter best reserved for the experienced smoker.

• Woman-owned • Wide selection of several different THCA products • California quality at affordable prices

“Bay Smokes has good vibes in spades and some of the best THCA to be found. They make for an impeccable companion when all you want to do is watch the tide roll by and waste time.”

Bay Smokes is a brand that proudly proclaims that a bright new era of hemp is dawning, and we at Leafly are 100% here for it. A minority/woman-owned outfit dedicated to providing hemp of the highest quality, Bay Smokes has carved out an impressive niche for themselves in the THCA flower market, as well as offering a respectable selection of edibles and extracts. For high THCA hemp flower with that legendary California charm without those legendary California prices, choose Bay Smokes.

Use LEAFLY20 for 20% off at Bay Smokes.

Price: $39.95 | THCA: 28.7% | Type: 50/50 hybrid | Effects: Euphoric, Relaxing

Use LEAFLY20 for 20% off at The Green Dragon CBD.

Gary Payton Recommended strain Gary Payton is a near-perfect 50/50 hybrid and generally a bit less potent than some of the other strains on this list, so if you’re new to the world of smoking THCA flower, Gary Payton may be a perfect place to start. The Green Dragon CBD brings their Gary Payton to you from Hemp Living, a premium supplier noted for their quality, so rest easy knowing that you’ll be getting only reputable, third-party lab-tested hemp from The Green Dragon. shop Gary Payton – $39.95

More on this strain:Gary Payton is one of the most popular recent strains to emerge onto the scene, a multiple cannabis cup champion winner that is worthy of bearing the name of the legendary Seattle Supersonics player. Just like the man himself, Gary Payton is smooth throughout and finishes clean. We found Gary Payton to be an uplifting, strain that left us with an easy euphoria, helping conversation flow much easier and good times come faster. This makes Gary an easy invite to any sort of social gathering, from a movie night with a few friends to an all-night banger.

• Truly impressive selection • Regular sitewide deals • Significant educational resources

“The Green Dragon CBD has one of the best hoards of THCA goodness around, and you don’t have to slay anything to get your share.”

Don’t let the name fool you, The Green Dragon CBD has heaps more than just classic CBD. They possess one of the widest selections of hemp products that you are likely to find online these days, with THCA, CBD, delta-8, HHC, and even more cannabinoids making an appearance. They’ve got more hemp than Santa Claus has toys, all reputably sourced and distributed by The Green Dragon’s expert team. Spend an afternoon perusing their site, and you’ll be presented with a veritable buffet of hemp goodness.

Use LEAFLY20 for 20% off at The Green Dragon CBD.

Why you can trust Leafly Product Picks

Leafly is the world’s leading cannabis discovery platform and provides a vast library of content from some of the most respected voices in cannabis. Leafly Product Picks prioritizes accuracy and integrity in our selections, working through mountains of research and testimonials to source products you can trust.

Jake Rosendale: Lead Content Writer, Brands & Products

Jake Rosendale is Leafly’s Lead Content Writer, Brands & Products. He’s been with Leafly since 2022, where he spends his time researching the best products in the wide world of weed. Jake’s been writing about cannabis, food, and wine in the Seattle area for 5 years. In addition to Leafly, you can find his work in Seattle Met Magazine and High Times. He loves sci-fi novels, country music, and Super Lemon Haze.

Anna Elliott: Senior Content Editor, Brands & Products

Anna Elliott is Leafly’s Senior Content Editor, Brands & Products. She’s been with Leafly since 2021, managing and editing brand-related content and bringing the best stories on the industry’s top products to life. With a decade of experience reviewing products, covering brands, and editing stories, Anna loves talking up the people & products that make a real difference in readers’ every day. She’s found that Space Mints makes the perfect pairing for enjoying her frankly irresponsible vinyl collection.

What is THCA flower?

While the high-THCA flower on this list looks, tastes, and smokes, extremely similar to cannabis flower (the same stuff that our readers who live in adult-use states can purchase from a dispensary), all of these picks are 100% Farm Bill-compliant hemp flower. That means that this THCA flower has all the euphoric, psychoactive benefits of traditional cannabis, as well as the access and ease-of-purchase of hemp products like CBD or delta-8 THC dominant items.

Here’s the essential takeaway that you need to know: High-THCA hemp flower is federally legal weed that will get you high if you smoke it that can also be shipped to your door in most US states with no medical card required. Sounds pretty good, no?

If you’re interested in the technicalities of what exactly THCA is, the differences between THCA and the THC you may be more familiar with, or how exactly any of this is legal, head over to the Leafly cannabis glossary. Our glossary is the single greatest source for cannabis and hemp knowledge on the internet, and has everything you need to know about hemp, THCA, THC, CBD, and maybe even life itself. Now, that may be an overstatement, but who’s to say? You’ll have to read the whole glossary to find out.

Learn more about THCA Image Not Found Cannabis 101 What is THCA and what are its benefits? Amelia Williams June 24, 2022

Final thoughts

And that’s all, folks, the very best THCA flower available today. As we’ve said, this field changes by the day (sometimes by hour) and the race for the best flower never stops, so make sure to check back in on this article regularly to see if there’s something new for you to fall in love with. And don’t forget to check out the rest of our Product Picks to see our selections for the greatest finds in the wide world of cannabis. Be well!

For business inquiries, please direct messages to affiliate@leafly.com.

Availability subject to law.