Leafly Canada holiday gift guide: Presents $100 and up

Leafly Canada holiday gift guide: Presents $100 and upLeafly Canada StaffNovember 27, 2019
Whether you’re looking to treat yourself, or provide a present that gets you invited back for holiday sessions, these fancy cannabis accessories are practically the definition of high society.
48North F8 Liv Grinder
As much an objet d’art as it is a grinder, this sleek bud buster from 48North is sure to make its recipient feel positively golden.
48North F8 Liv Grinder, $120
BRNT Hexagon bong
It’s “elevated” this and “lifted” that with cannabis accessories these days, but there’s nothing like the smell of dirty bong water to bring a weed lover back down to earth. But this pretty bong solves that problem by being freezer and dishwasher-safe, so you can chill your smoke and leave your bong-scrubbing days in the past, like a queen.
BRNT Hexagon bong, $180
Tokyo Smoke Marble Stash Jar and Ashtray; Tokyo Smoke Lantern Tray
Glossy, marble, solid—no, these are not the faces of Real Housewives, but they look just as expensive. This durable set of investment pieces is sure to maintain its stylish glow long after you’ve lost yours.
Tokyo Smoke Marble Stash Jar & Ashtray, $65; Tokyo Smoke Marble Lantern Tray, $75 (Total: $140)
Pax 3 vaporizer
For the weed lover who wouldn’t get caught dead with anything less than a minimalist rose gold device that can vaporize both flower and concentrates, the Pax 3 says “I care.”
Pax 3, $249
Parkdale Brass The Brockton pipe
With its sleek, movable lid, this pipe from Toronto’s Parkdale Brass doubles as a weed container and smoking implement. It may look fancy, but this practical dishwasher-safe pipe definitely isn’t precious.
Parkdale Brass The Brockton, $120
Hippo Glass Sherlock Bubbler
Almost too pretty to use, this handcrafted, one-of-a-kind bubbler is for the cannabis fan who has just about everything. Made from borosilicate by Hippo Glass, and available online from Vancouver’s Boro & Beyond, this custom bong offers Canadian artistry at its most deliciously interactive.
Hippo Glass Sherlock Bubbler, $1050
Storz & Bickel Mighty Vaporizer
The past few years have seen plenty of vape manufacturers come to market, but Storz & Bickel has been around longer than any of them, and it shows in the quality and durability of their renowned vaporizers. Backed by a 2-year warranty, this powerhouse pocket vape is ideal for the cannabis fan who wants big clouds on the go.
Storz & Bickel Mighty Vaporizer, $450