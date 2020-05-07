Strains & products Looking for rare cannabinoids? Try these products with CBG, CBN, and more Janelle LassalleMay 7, 2020 Share Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Print SharePrint Fiddler's Greens raw tinctures.

Cannabis produces over 400 chemical compounds that we know of. Current research tells us that dozens of those are cannabinoids, and out of those cannabinoids, we’ve only really begun to study THC and CBD in the last 50 years or so.

While what we do know about minor cannabinoids is limited, they are full of promise. Studies show minor cannabinoids may exhibit vast therapeutic potential: CBG (cannabigerol), for instance, recently made headlines when researchers demonstrated its potential in killing methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

And with the discovery of a new minor cannabinoid, THCP, it’s a perfect time to appreciate products featuring rare cannabinoids. This is by no means an exhaustive list, but it’s sure to get you excited about the many new, exciting cannabinoids producers are experimenting with.

Available in California

Level Blends formed back in 2015 when CEO/Chief Scientist Chris Emerson, PhD, devoted himself to creating a company that would unlock “the true potential of cannabis to deliver brand new highs with targeted effects,” as the brand puts it.

Their minor cannabinoids products are available as either Protabs (orally swallowed pills) or Tablinguals (pills designed to dissolve under your tongue).

You can get your hands on a whole host of minor cannabinoid products here including delta-8 THC and THCA products, but I have two favorites: the Calm (CBG) Tablingual and the Stimulate (THCV) Tablingual.

The CBG Protab has been excellent at stopping panic or anxiety in its place while the THCV tab can provide an instant kick of energy and mild giddiness. Both kick in much faster than traditional edibles due to sublingual absorption.

Available in California

Delta-8-THC is an analogue of the familiar and widely enjoyed delta-9-THC in cannabis. The difference is delta-8 appears to be less psychoactive. It may also have anti-emetic, analgesic and anxiolytic properties.

The folks over at Guild Extracts produce a delta-8-THC concentrate intended for dabbing or vaping. It contains 65-80% of delta-8-THC and bestows a clear-headed, gentle euphoria. Be warned, though: While it’s a more clear-headed high, you still might find it jumpstarts your appetite.

Available in California

Sometimes the simple act of falling asleep can feel like a Herculean task. That’s exactly why so many folks like to experiment with cannabinoids like CBN, which may work with THC to promote rest.

Many medical patients may experience gastrointestinal issues, which is why some opt to use sublingual products like mints or teas rather than edibles. This is exactly why Kikoko’s Tranquili-Tea is a great option for those looking to experiment with CBN.

Each tea bag contains 5 mg of CBN and 3 mg of THC plus added herbs like chamomile, valerian root, and lavender to help you get in some sweet zzzs.

They also have CBN mints available for on-the-go relief.

Available nationwide

Hemptown USA recently unveiled a new line of CBG-focused products at last year’s MJBizCon, and I, for one, could not be happier about it. The line includes a CBD/CBG tincture, a CBG/CBD salve, and CBG/CBD gum.

However my favorite—and official lifesaver on many a long trips—are their CBG/CBD capsules. There are a few different kinds (Calm, Strength, Sleep, Immuno), and each full-spectrum capsule contains 25 mg of CBG and 50 mg of CBD.

Sign up for more Leafly news Thank you for subscribing! By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.

Available in California

Delta-8-THC lover? Marley Naturals’ new Studio vape cartridges are here for you. Each cartridge begins with a classic strain that undergoes a special extraction and conversion process designed to concentrate cannabinoids—in this case, delta-8-THC.

The delta-8 is then enhanced with the addition of cannabis-derived terpenes to make the whole experience even more rich and complex.

Available in Washington

One of the most exciting minor cannabinoid products I found was Heylo Cannabis’ CBG cartridge. This PAX pod is humbly known as “The CBG Blend,” and it contains an oil rich in both terpenes and CBG—we’re talking 16%+ CBG.

Expect a clear-headed but functional high that’s just the right amount of euphoric without being lethargic.

Available in Oregon and Washington

Mary’s Medicinals was one of the first brands to offer products featuring lesser known cannabinoids like CBN. We’re talking topicals that contain 1:1 ratios of THC, CBD, and CBC, CBN transdermal gel pens, and even THCA transdermal patches.

The patches provide relief for up to 12 hours at a time, eliminating the pesky need to re-dose multiple times a day. Did I mention the patches also have additional terpenes like limonene and linalool?

Available nationwide

If you haven’t ever smoked CBG, I recommend you stop what you’re doing and order some right now. In my experience, smoking CBG is—dare I say—almost better than CBD or THC for dealing with anxiety. The relief washes over your system in a unique and powerful way unlike other cannabinoids.

Available in California

CBDA is fantastic, but then again so is THCA, the raw precursor of THC. Get the best of both worlds with Fiddler’s Greens 1:1 CBDA/THCA tincture, a popular combination for inflammation and pain relief.

The tincture is made using a no-heat infusion process, ensuring maximum preservation of terpenes and acidic cannabinoids. The source flower is sun grown using organic practices with an emphasis on sustainability. Each tincture is available in an Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil or an Organic Cane Alcohol blend.

Available in California

CBDA (cannabidiolic acid) is the compound that turns into CBD over time or when it’s exposed to heat, and it has its own distinct set of health benefits.

Sava’s CBDA tincture is made from top-shelf flower grown in Humboldt County blended with MCT (medium chain triglyceride) oil. Terpene rich and very bioavailable, it’s the crème de la crème of CBDA tinctures.

Have you encountered other products featuring rare cannabinoids? Share your favorites in the comments section and let us know where you found it.