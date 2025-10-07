As part of our Local Stories, Legendary Strains series, Jay Gans takes a tour through Holistic Industries’ Motor City production facility to learn how they take Cap Junky, AKA Alien Mints, to the next level.

What is craft cannabis? We hear this word tossed around in the beer industry. For some, it’s not clear what qualifies weed as truly craft.

So let’s clear the smoke.

This is Holistic Industries, a craft cannabis facility in Madison Heights, with a retailer on site called Liberty. They invited me out to show me their process of how they grow their award-winning strain called Alien Mints. Now, this strain is more commonly known in Michigan as Cap Junky. But the way they’re doing things at Holistic makes their version of Cap Junky a very rare sight.

How Michigan makes the most of Cap Junky

Here are three things they’re doing at Holistic to make Alien Mints, AKA Cap Junky, an out-of-this-world cultivar.

First, they only grow Alien Mints in small batches. By limiting production to small batches, they can more intimately nurture each Alien Mints plant. That extra care leads to overall plant health and some very nice buds in the end product.

A strain with many names, Cap Junky AKA Alien Mints AKA Miracle Mints is an extremely potent, pungent cannabis strain made by crossing Alien Cookies x Kush Mints #11. The cultivar is a collaborative project between two of the most important modern breeders, Capulator and Seed Junky Genetics.

Secondly, they hand-trim every single gram of Alien Mints before it’s sent to market. By choosing to hand-trim instead of using a machine, they can more carefully protect the bud structure, and most importantly, the trichomes on each one of these buds. Now, this is pivotal for Alien Mints, because this strain is known for having a diverse set of cannabinoids and terpenes—gotta protect those trikes!

Third and last out-of-this-world fact about Alien Mints is this: Holistic cures this strain from four to six weeks. Yeah, they don’t rush their buds to the market like most grows these days. That extended cure is the main reason why the test results for their version of Cap Junky is lightyears better than your average Cap.

Each batch of Alien Mints tests north of 30% THC and north of 2% terpenes. Just like aliens, you don’t see those numbers every day.

If you want to learn more about this strain, we've got all you need to know here on Leafly.