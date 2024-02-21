Strains & products

Cotton Candy—True North Family Farms, NY, winter 2024

Published on February 20, 2024
This cotton candy is not for sale at the county fair. (Amelia Williams for Leafly)

85 points out of 100

Price: $50/eighth

The cultivators behind True North Family Farms hail from California, so their strain offerings reflect a taste for creamy Cookies and gas rather than the sours and hazes of the East Coast. My budtender recommended their Cotton Candy for something sedating and sweet. I’d call this a Cookies cousin—the buds have the same chunk and squish, and they waft that signature minty/cream/gas blend that lingers in the nose; it’s more subtle on the palate, but has that same pungent mouthfeel. Easily clocking in at over 20% THC, I agree that this is an unwinder; ideal as a nightcap or movie night companion where you want to savor your eats and shows.

(Amelia Williams for Leafly)
About our ratings

Leafly Ratings’ 100-Point Scale

  • 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis
  • 90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style
  • 85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities
  • 80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed
  • 75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws
  • 50-74 Not recommended

How we rate

Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.
Special Designations
Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:

Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.
Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.

Leafly News cannabis ratings and ethics

Leafly News aims to retain and expand its expertise, authority, and trust.

Expertise is built through years of reviews, interviews with growers, visits to weed regions, and accumulated knowledge about cannabis horticulture, flavors, history, and culture. Leafly News’ editors and freelancers have a combined 50 years of experience with cannabis.
We aim to be accurate and independent, with policies including:

  1. Actual tastings—If we didn’t smoke it, we’re not reviewing it. At Leafly Ratings, all ratings come from multiple tastings.
  2. Independence—Leafly expert reviewers are paid by Leafly and are independent. We accept review samples with no promise of coverage. Leafly rating staff cannot accept bribes. We generally pay our own expenses and report on what the readers want to see.

Amelia Williams
Amelia Williams
New York-based freelance cannabis journalist Amelia Williams is a graduate of San Francisco State University's journalism program, and a former budtender. Williams has contributed to the San Francisco Chronicle's GreenState, MG Magazine, Culture Magazine, and Cannabis Now, Kirkus Reviews, and The Bold Italic.
View Amelia Williams's articles

