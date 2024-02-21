Cotton Candy—True North Family Farms, NY, winter 2024

The cultivators behind True North Family Farms hail from California, so their strain offerings reflect a taste for creamy Cookies and gas rather than the sours and hazes of the East Coast. My budtender recommended their Cotton Candy for something sedating and sweet. I’d call this a Cookies cousin—the buds have the same chunk and squish, and they waft that signature minty/cream/gas blend that lingers in the nose; it’s more subtle on the palate, but has that same pungent mouthfeel. Easily clocking in at over 20% THC, I agree that this is an unwinder; ideal as a nightcap or movie night companion where you want to savor your eats and shows.

About our ratings Leafly Ratings’ 100-Point Scale 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis

90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style

85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities

80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed

75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws

50-74 Not recommended

How we rate

Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.

Special Designations

Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:

Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.

Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.

