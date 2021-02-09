Strains & products The DaVinci Miqro vape gets top marks for smokability and design Rae Lland February 9, 2021 (Courtesy of DaVinci)

The vaporizer market is saturated with options, and it’s always nice when you can get a proper review. We take a closer look at a compact and stylish loose-leaf vaporizer, the DaVinci Miqro, and critique the device in three ways: smokeability, design, and function.

Smokability: 10/10

The DaVinci Miqro is small but mighty. In fact, the company claims it is the smallest premium vaporizer currently on the market.

Despite this, it produces some great, steady clouds of vapor even on the lowest setting. Whether packing the chamber half full or to the brim, this held true and did not disappoint.

As with most vapes, the lower settings provided the best source of flavor. I was pleasantly surprised to find that unlike other vapes, the pre-programmed lowest temperature setting was still perfectly adept at vaporizing my flower. In fact, it became my preferred choice.

The Miqro also evenly heated every time even on this low setting; leaving me satisfied that I wasn’t wasting any cannabis. Consistently, my flower was thoroughly and well-vaped when I emptied the chamber.

I was able to enjoy both the effects of my chosen strains as well as the quality of vapor. The Miqro is a great vaporizer for effective vaping done with finesse.

Design: 10/10

The design of the DaVinci Miqro is up there with the best of the best. Sleek, stylish, well thought out — this is a vape I would be happy to leave out on the coffee table and show off to friends.

The Miqro comes in five great colors. I chose the cobalt and was impressed with the smooth look of this vape.

The display is a series of LCDs, which light up to show the shape of a battery when charging or lines to show which temperature setting you are on. The three-button system makes its use a no brainer, perfect for sitting down with after a long day at work.

The bottom of the Miqro flips open to reveal the chamber with a concave design that assists in easily sweeping cannabis in and packing it down with the provided tool. This tool is ever-ready and accessed by flipping open the top of the vape, where the picker packer is nestled into a crevice and easily retrieved.

You can also change out the mouthpieces and opt for either a flat or an extended one. The mouthpieces can also be used with water piece attachments.

Both options were perfectly usable, leaving it up to a matter of personal preference.

Related Puffco takes dabbing to the next level with the Peak Pro

True to DaVinci form, the Miqro features an all zirconium ceramic vapor path and mouthpiece, keeping the vapor pure and flavorful. And overall, the Miqro exceeded expectations and hit every mark I could hope for when it came to design.

Function: 6/10

The DaVinci Miqro is straightforward and easy to use, and any questions you may have are quickly answered by the company’s YouTube library of How-To videos. A button on the side turns the vape on with five quick clicks, and two other buttons serve as the temperature up and down settings.

The vape can also be programmed to specific temperatures for those who want a more fine-tuned vapor. Once turned on, it only takes about 10 seconds to reach the desired temperature.

Unfortunately, despite these initial upsides, function is where the Miqro is lacking. I really wanted to love this vape, but battery life issues proved to be the death knell for perfection.

Related Microdosing Cannabis Made Easy With the DaVinci MIQRO

The Miqro takes about an hour to charge, but the full battery only lasts about four, five-minute rounds with each charge. After five minutes the vape automatically turns off. For those keeping up: that’s only about 20 minutes of vape time per charge.

A simple solution?

One of the Miqro’s unique features is a series of coded messages displayed at the end of each five minute session. The LCD screen flashes with a variation of letters and coded messages to win a prize from the company. Arguably, the added glitz can’t help but come off as gratuitous in light of the short life span of the battery.

Would the vape last longer if it didn’t spend these extra few moments flashing after each session?

Unfortunately, there is no way to know, as the company confirmed to me this feature can not be turned off for those wishing to reserve battery life or simply have a stealthier vape; an irony when one considers the otherwise excellent “stealth mode” feature which dims the bright LCD.

While the Miqro can be used while plugged in, the short cord made this an unappealing alternative. It makes it hard to imagine dependably taking it on-the-go ; which is a shame considering its excellent, compact, transportable size.

Ultimately, the short battery life resulted in a negative impact on my vape sessions. The five-minute sessions limited to only four per charge made me feel pressured to hit the vape more often than I normally would, so I could finish what I had packed before the battery ran out.

Turning it off after every few pulls didn’t seem to extend the battery life nor create a more pleasant vaping experience due to the excessive clicking.

For the casual toker, the Miqro is still a suitable option — its positive features are strong and favorable. But overall, the battery life was a big disappointment to what is otherwise an excellent—even near-perfect—vaporizer.

Rae Lland Rae Lland is a freelance writer, journalist, and former editor for Weedist and The Leaf Online. With a focus on culture, music, health, and wellness, in addition to her work for Leafly, she has also been featured in numerous online cannabis publications as well as print editions of Cannabis Now Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @rae.lland View Rae Lland's articles