Strains & products Puffco takes dabbing to the next level with the Peak Pro Adam Pallay January 22, 2021 (Courtesy Puffco)

Dabbing may seem complicated and may not be intuitive for first-time consumers, but e-rigs make the whole process easy. Puffco’s first offering, The Peak, set the standard for e-rigs, making dabbing simple and convenient, while also incorporating features that impress even the most avid cannabis enthusiasts.

Puffco continues to push the envelope of innovation with their Peak Pro.

Unboxing the Peak Pro

(Courtesy Puffco)

Even when unboxing the Peak Pro, you can appreciate its style by the case and the device itself. The case isn’t just a brick of foam to keep your rig safe, it’s functional and stylish. There are even magnets on the outside that snap together to keep everything level and stable when opened.

Inside the case, the Peak Pro and all accessories—carb cap, dab tools, charger, cotton swabs, etc.—have dedicated spots. You have everything you need to get started; just add water.

Features and accessories

The genius behind the Peak Pro is in its atomizer, which has been upgraded from the previous model. Embedded in each ceramic atomizer is a sensor that reads temperature in real time and can compensate on the fly to maintain consistency when dabbing.

The atomizer is also a lot bigger than the original Peak’s, meaning you can load more concentrates and there is also more surface area for heat to be evenly distributed, so no burnt dabs.

(Courtesy Puffco)

The glass piece on the Peak Pro has also been redesigned. It’s taller and thinner than the previous Peak’s, allowing for more water and less backsplash. And, for the glass collectors out there, serious glassblowers are creating custom pieces specifically for the Peak Pro. Form and function can go hand in hand.

The power dock is another great improvement. It can be plugged into an outlet and serve as a wireless charging station for your Peak Pro, and it can also hold a charge and function as a battery for the device or a phone, a completely wireless experience. You won’t have to worry about tripping over a charging cable.

Temperature control with the app

One of the great new additions to the Peak Pro is the ability to control its temperature setting with a smartphone app. The app is easy to use, makes the experience more convenient, and is available for both iOS and Android.

Whereas the original Puffco Peak lets you cycle through four heat settings, the Pro gives you complete control over temperature, allowing you to dial in to an exact degree. The app also lets you control the color of the Pro’s lights, a fun addition. It can pulse, wave, rotate through a range of colors, or go into stealth mode for discretion.

The app is great, but the Peak Pro is also designed to function without it. Once you get your preferred heat settings saved, you can easily navigate through them with the button on the front of the device. No need to be tied to the phone, something you may not want to mess with when in the middle of a session.

In short, the Peak Pro is a major achievement in the dabbing world. The $400 price tag may seem a little steep—compared to $250 for the original Peak—but you can feel how much time and effort went into its conception, and it delivers in every aspect.

The Puffco Peak Pro is designed to be a part of your day-to-day routine and not take it over. Its elegant design and functionality will look good on your kitchen table and blend in with the rest of your life.

Adam Pallay Adam is Leafly’s Education Editor, specializing in helping people build expertise within the cannabis industry. He has spent the last five years working every job imaginable in retail cannabis and looks forward to continuing to help customers through writing. View Adam Pallay's articles