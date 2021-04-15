Strains & products Deadheads rejoice: Garcia Hand Picked is coming to the East Coast Presented By Garcia Hand Picked April 14, 2021 Bertha, the customized Garcia Hand Picked Airstream. Courtesy of Garcia Hand Picked.

With original art, curated music, and a sense of community, this cannabis has more than Jerry’s name on it.

Jerry Garcia may not have lived to see the current tidal wave of cannabis legalization, but his spirit sure did. For the first time on the East Coast, Jer Bear’s family is launching Garcia Hand Picked, a line of cannabis that’s bursting with his music, art, and good vibes—just in time for 420.

The family has been working for years to make a cannabis line that perfectly embodies what Captain Trip was all about, and finally decided to team up with the Deadheads over at Holistic Industries. The Garcias bring Jerry’s uniquely harmonious experience, while Holistic brings the cannabis industry know-how to make their dream a reality.

“We chose Holistic based on shared values, a proven track record of successful operations, scalability across multiple states, and their ability to launch and market new brands,” says Jerry’s daughter Trixie Garcia. “Not to mention they have a senior leadership team full of Deadheads.”

Trixie Garcia inside one of the grow facilities. Courtesy of Garcia Hand Picked.

Holistic Industries CEO Josh Genderson praised “the unwavering popularity of the Grateful Dead,” which has garnered a whole new generation of fans.

“Quality and wanting the best of the best is one of the core values that we share with Jerry Garcia, and because of this we went to great lengths to ensure every aspect of this brand, from plant genetics to packaging design, is of the highest quality,” said Josh.

In true Grateful Dead style, the Garcias have been spreading the good word in a tour bus named Bertha, hitting California’s best dispensaries. The Garcia Hand Picked tour officially becomes cross-country on April 17, when the line comes to Liberty Cannabis in Easthampton, Massachusetts. Get ready for a Northeastern shakedown.

Old-school strains with cutting-edge genetics

Back in the day, stoners learned about good cannabis through sharing their herb with friends—and during the Grateful Dead’s beginnings, very few strains had a name. The sativa, indica, and hybrid strains in the Garcia Hand Picked collection come from this lineage, bred from the wisdom you get from years on the road making new friends.

Premium, slow-cured indoor flower in sativa, indica, and hybrid strains. Courtesy of Garcia Hand Picked.

Strains available in Massachusetts at launch include Limefire Skunk, Tropicanna Haze, and Shiskaberry Mango, with a little something for every kind of cannabis user.

Joints to honor Jerry

Most of the Garcia Hand Picked strains are available as slow-cured flower in an airtight custom jar. But it’s the communal spirit of the pre-rolled joints that has the most meaning to the Garcia family.

“Jerry didn’t smoke much weed by himself,” recalls his daughter Annabelle. “It was a social interaction. A joint became a bridge between him and those around him.”

Garcia Hand Picked Joint packs feature eco-friendly packaging made from recycled paper. Courtesy of Garcia Hand Picked.

Three varieties of pre-rolled joints in indica, sativa, and hybrid strains come in colorful five-packs. Each pack includes a collectible glass tip emblazoned with Jerry’s handprint, missing finger and all, so there’s a special touch of Jerry in every pass around the circle.

Edibles also pay tribute to Jerry. Gummies shaped like his guitar picks are made with a hybrid strain infused with terpenes for a well-rounded, balanced effect in a mix of blueberry, raspberry, and blackberry flavors.

Beyond the cannabis

Jerry’s legacy endures because of his art and community spirit—cannabis is just a small part of that.

For the full Garcia Hand Picked experience, fans can go to the “Music Never Stopped” section of GarciaHandPicked.com to listen to a carefully curated playlist of Jerry’s music that corresponds to each strain. In the “Goods” section, find apparel and accessories with Jerry’s original artwork, including a one-of-a-kind Zippo lighter.

Inside one of the Holistic Industries grow facilities. Courtesy of Garcia Hand Picked.

Be there at the beginning

Deadheads in and around Massachusetts can celebrate the East Coast launch of Garcia Hand Picked on Saturday, April 17 from noon to 6 p.m. at Liberty, located at 155 Northampton Street in Easthampton. It’ll be like a socially-distanced shakedown: Fans can meet Jerry’s daughter Trixie, buy merch and music from the Bertha bus, and experience live art, music, and glassblowing. Don’t forget your mask—or your hacky sack.

