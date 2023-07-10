Rocking the highest CBD content on our batch of low-THC Oregon flower, Dragon Heart is the low-THC strain to turn to when cannabis seems too intimidating. Dragon Heart boasts 21% CBD and 1% THC, an effective combination for anxious parents or professionals worried about acting or looking high. Another bonus: Dragon Heart comes from a sustainable, award-winning indoor farm, so there’s no need to fret over contamination or inhaling icky pesticides.

6 best Oregon cannabis brands to try in 2023

About our ratings Leafly Weed Spectator 100-Point Scale 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis

90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style

85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities

80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed

75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws

50-74 Not recommended

How we rate

Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.

Special Designations

Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:

Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.

Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.

Leafly News cannabis ratings and ethics

Leafly News aims to retain and expand its expertise, authority, and trust.

Expertise is built through years of reviews, interviews with growers, visits to weed regions, and accumulated knowledge about cannabis horticulture, flavors, history, and culture. Leafly News’ editors and freelancers have a combined 50 years of experience with cannabis.

We aim to be accurate and independent, with policies including: