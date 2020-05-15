What you need to know about edibles in Nevada

As non-inhalation cannabis consumption gains popularity, especially in light of COVID-19, more and more Nevadans are turning to edibles, whether it’s for relief, relaxation, or wellness benefits. But eating or drinking cannabis will give you a much different result than vaping or smoking it.

“Edibles are absorbed into your bloodstream differently, which is going to affect you differently for a longer amount of time,” explains Aaron Nino, production manager at CAMP and 8|Fold, both available at Nevada dispensary, The+Source.

“We want people to understand these products and be comfortable with them,” says Nino. “This is what’s in your product. This is how we make that product. And this is why it’s safe. So, it’s extremely important for us to educate consumers on how these products are made.”

Nino has been in the business for about 15 years, and along with his teammate and collaborator Paul Ortiz, Nino has plenty of knowledge about consuming edibles in Nevada. You can ask always them questions at The+Source—but here’s a little general advice.

With edibles, start by taking it slow

When you smoke or vape, you know how cannabis is affecting you almost instantly. With edibles, it takes longer, although exactly how much longer depends on your metabolism, what you’ve already eaten that day, and whether you’re ingesting it orally or sublingually.

Before you know how a product will affect you, be patient and start with a teeny-tiny dose.

“Take it low and slow and try not to rush the experience,” advises Ortiz. “Your edibles are going to kick in around an hour or two before you’ll start to feel the effects, but it’s going to be fun. Don’t be nervous.”

The uncertainty around edibles, says Nino, makes clear labeling a must.

“Many of our customers are pretty new to the experience, and they want the same thing that they do when they go to the doctor— instructions,” he says. “They want to know exactly what they’re getting and find that perfect dose that’s not going to take them to a level that they’re not prepared to go.”

If your edible product doesn’t have clear instructions, reputable dispensaries like The+Source encourage you to ask your budtender for advice about how much to take. When overconsumption does happen, Ortiz offers a couple of ways to manage.

“You can use CBD to help counteract how high you are, since CBD may help offset the psychoactive effects of THC,” he says. “You can also smell a little bit of black pepper or eat it to help ground yourself—caryophyllene is a terpene found in peppers and naturally comes in the flower itself, too.”

Keep tabs on potency and dosage

Another important item to remember about edibles is that you should always check the label of whatever product you buy for potency. Nevada law requires rigorous testing to make sure dosing information is accurate, and Nino says it’s especially critical when crafting an edible or tincture.

“We test the oils first, so we know what our base is and how much to add to that product,” explains Nino. 8|fold and CAMP’s tinctures have three ingredients—fractionated coconut oil, hemp-derived CBD, and distillate with both CBD and THC—so it’s important that the tests be “spot-on” before they start mixing to provide consumers with the right balance.

Consistent potency means that users are better empowered to find the dose that works for them, but dosing isn’t just about how much THC is in a product or how “high” it gets you, either, says Nino: “We really believe in the synchronicity of THC and CBD working together.”

For some users, it’s about finding just the right ratio of CBD and THC. CAMP has high-CBD tinctures ranging from 1:1 to 20:1 CBD to THC, and 8|Fold has an 800-milligram THC tincture – the highest recreational level allowed in the state.

While some users are happy with just CBD, Nino thinks that it’s worth trying to ease in some extra THC if you’re so inclined.

“We’re just seeing more positive results from THC and CBD together in edible products,” he says. “That’s news worth sharing.”

Learn more from Nevada edible experts

If you’re sick of Googling everything you want to know about cannabis consumption in Nevada, bring your questions directly to the experts. Through its Higher Education program, The+Source hopes cannabis consumers and producers can be better-connected and better-informed with a free class every month. Sometimes it’s a general Cannabis 101 class—other times it’s a deeper dive on a specific cannabis product, like cartridges. Both Nino and Ortiz are both frequent contributors.

The team at The+Source will continue to grow their expertise creating, delivering, and teaching about edibles in Nevada, sharing everything they know with their customers.

“The more the consumer knows, the better,” says Nino. “We need to be very transparent and let the consumer know what we make and how we’re making it. It makes the consumer comfortable with the products that we’re introducing—and those products change lives.”