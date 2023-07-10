Godfather OG packs a soothing and tranquilizing effect that’s as robust as its rich notes of sweet fruit and cake dough. It made me a bit giggly, too. The super frosty bud feels sticky to the touch, and proved delightfully dense. Lastly, I was particularly impressed by how long its effects persisted: much longer than most other CBD strains I’ve tried.

Sure, Green Unicorn Farms advertises their Godfather OG CBD (a cross of Early Resin Berry and type-3 OG , from Big Dog Exotics and grown by MedMeridian ) as an indica strain suited for mellow evenings and full brain turn-off time. Silly me to think that a CBD strain could have that kind of effect…boy, was I wrong.

