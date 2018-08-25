ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
CBD OG by Cali Connection comes in two unique CBD-rich phenotypes with two different genetic pairings. Regular seeds were created by crossing Lion’s Tabernacle and SFV OG IBL, and Cali Connection’s feminized seeds combine genetics from Lion’s Tabernacle and Tahoe OG S1. This strain won “Best CBD Flower” at the 2015 NorCal High Times Cannabis Cup. It has a 60-68 day flowering time and offers abundant yields.

Avatar for jmcooler
Member since 2018
Just as the name suggests, sitting at around 15% CBD and sub 8% THC, this strain is a top notch CBD flower you've got to try for pain relief. Gave this ago from CG Corrigan. I was seeking relief from opioid withdrawal as I was kicking off Fentanyl. For the longest time the only high level CBD strain...
Avatar for OG'old'GUY
Member since 2018
I grew CBD OG out side in coastal damp every night area in Humboldt County. Sprayed it once a week with Serenade one day,kelp extract mixed with compost tea the next day. Never had a mold or insect problem,(also had pots of marigolds and tons of wild flowers nearby to help diversify the insect popul...
Avatar for LarryLegend8
Member since 2018
Perfect strain for pain without feeling stoned! Wife has Fibromyalgia and many more pains! Loves it!!
Avatar for ShivaDasChillum
Member since 2018
Had some shoulder pain and immediately started feeling relief. Feeling a little more of the cerebral effects than other CBD strains, but cozy body high as well.
Avatar for Cannafarm
Member since 2018
It’s a very heavy smoke that tastes very earthy
Lineage

Strain parent
SFV OG
parent
Strain
CBD OG

