CBD OG by Cali Connection comes in two unique CBD-rich phenotypes with two different genetic pairings. Regular seeds were created by crossing Lion’s Tabernacle and SFV OG IBL, and Cali Connection’s feminized seeds combine genetics from Lion’s Tabernacle and Tahoe OG S1. This strain won “Best CBD Flower” at the 2015 NorCal High Times Cannabis Cup. It has a 60-68 day flowering time and offers abundant yields.
