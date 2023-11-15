Grape Cake—Preferred Gardens, CA, spring 2023

92 points out of 100
Spring 2023
Price: $37/eighth
California-based Preferred Gardens have built their reputation on high-caliber affordable flower, and their rendition of Seed Junky’s Grape Cake (Grape Stomper x Cherry Pie x Wedding Cake) exemplifies the quality of their work. The majority of the weight in this jar was carried by one giant bud, absolutely coated in a dense layer of egg cream-colored trichomes that obscure the forest green and aubergine calyxes underneath.
Cracking it open inundates the nose with the scent of sweet grape, with a floral cherry-esque underpinning. The nose translates well to the smoke, as the exhale has a rich, sweet, and musty grape that lingers momentarily on the tongue. It’s a deliciously heavy indica-hybrid smoke that functions well as a nightcap—its powerful sedative qualities will have you headed to bed in no time.
Never miss a Rating: Subscribe to Leafly Newsletters, and download the Leafly App.
About our ratings
Leafly Ratings’ 100-Point Scale
- 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis
- 90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style
- 85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities
- 80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed
- 75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws
- 50-74 Not recommended
How we rate
Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.
Special Designations
Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:
Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.
Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.
Leafly News cannabis ratings and ethics
Leafly News aims to retain and expand its expertise, authority, and trust.
Expertise is built through years of reviews, interviews with growers, visits to weed regions, and accumulated knowledge about cannabis horticulture, flavors, history, and culture. Leafly News’ editors and freelancers have a combined 50 years of experience with cannabis.
We aim to be accurate and independent, with policies including:
- Actual tastings—If we didn’t smoke it, we’re not reviewing it. At Leafly Ratings, all ratings come from multiple tastings.
- Independence—Leafly expert reviewers are paid by Leafly and are independent. We accept review samples with no promise of coverage. Leafly rating staff cannot accept bribes. We generally pay our own expenses and report on what the readers want to see.