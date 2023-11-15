Grape Cake—Preferred Gardens, CA, spring 2023

92 points out of 100

Spring 2023

Price: $37/eighth

California-based Preferred Gardens have built their reputation on high-caliber affordable flower, and their rendition of Seed Junky’s Grape Cake (Grape Stomper x Cherry Pie x Wedding Cake) exemplifies the quality of their work. The majority of the weight in this jar was carried by one giant bud, absolutely coated in a dense layer of egg cream-colored trichomes that obscure the forest green and aubergine calyxes underneath.

Cracking it open inundates the nose with the scent of sweet grape, with a floral cherry-esque underpinning. The nose translates well to the smoke, as the exhale has a rich, sweet, and musty grape that lingers momentarily on the tongue. It’s a deliciously heavy indica-hybrid smoke that functions well as a nightcap—its powerful sedative qualities will have you headed to bed in no time.