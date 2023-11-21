CBN Midnight Chocolate Bar—Kiva, CA, fall 2023

Kiva Confections’ latest chocolate innovation is, in essence, a dare to dream. It’s a bold but unsurprising move for the San Francisco edible brand, which has served as an industry standard-bearer since forming in 2010. Obviously, the cannabis industry has changed since then, but thankfully, Kiva has kept up — or, in many cases, leapt ahead — of the curve. Kiva’s new Midnight Mint Dark Chocolate CBN bar , which combines 5mg THC with 2mg of the sleep-supporting cannabinoid CBN per serving, features a veritable melting pot of soothing ingredients that taste truly incredible, too. In this case, the recipe includes rich dark chocolate, fresh mint, cocoa nibs, and a pleasantly balance ratio of cannabinoids designed to send you off to sleep with a smile. With a total of 100mg THC and 40mg CBN per bar, who knew dessert before bed could have such positive consequences?

About our ratings Leafly Ratings’ 100-Point Scale 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis

90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style

85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities

80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed

75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws

50-74 Not recommended

How we rate

Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.

Special Designations

Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:

Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.

Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.

Leafly News cannabis ratings and ethics

Leafly News aims to retain and expand its expertise, authority, and trust.

Expertise is built through years of reviews, interviews with growers, visits to weed regions, and accumulated knowledge about cannabis horticulture, flavors, history, and culture. Leafly News’ editors and freelancers have a combined 50 years of experience with cannabis.

We aim to be accurate and independent, with policies including: