Orange Bellini—Maven Genetics, CA, fall 2023

93 points out of 100
Fall 2023
Price: $45
With a sweet, flavorful smoke that bears notes of citrus and pine, this buzzy sativa lifts you up to an energized, positive high. It delivers a clean sense of focus, perfect for daytime smoking; it manages to feel buzzy, fun and creativity-inducing without being too racy. Such a delicate balance makes for a pretty smooth ride, so it’s no wonder this strain won 1st Place Sativa at this year’s High Times Cannabis Cup SoCal: People’s Choice Edition.
This cross of Orange Truffle Souffle and Peach Creme Gelato is included in the White Box Collection by Maven Genetics: A premium line of limited-edition Sativa-dominant strains packaged in all white.
About our ratings
Leafly Ratings’ 100-Point Scale
- 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis
- 90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style
- 85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities
- 80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed
- 75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws
- 50-74 Not recommended
How we rate
Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.
Special Designations
Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:
Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.
Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.
Leafly News cannabis ratings and ethics
Leafly News aims to retain and expand its expertise, authority, and trust.
Expertise is built through years of reviews, interviews with growers, visits to weed regions, and accumulated knowledge about cannabis horticulture, flavors, history, and culture. Leafly News’ editors and freelancers have a combined 50 years of experience with cannabis.
We aim to be accurate and independent, with policies including:
- Actual tastings—If we didn’t smoke it, we’re not reviewing it. At Leafly Ratings, all ratings come from multiple tastings.
- Independence—Leafly expert reviewers are paid by Leafly and are independent. We accept review samples with no promise of coverage. Leafly rating staff cannot accept bribes. We generally pay our own expenses and report on what the readers want to see.