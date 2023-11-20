Orange Bellini—Maven Genetics, CA, fall 2023

93 points out of 100

Fall 2023

Price: $45

With a sweet, flavorful smoke that bears notes of citrus and pine, this buzzy sativa lifts you up to an energized, positive high. It delivers a clean sense of focus, perfect for daytime smoking; it manages to feel buzzy, fun and creativity-inducing without being too racy. Such a delicate balance makes for a pretty smooth ride, so it’s no wonder this strain won 1st Place Sativa at this year’s High Times Cannabis Cup SoCal: People’s Choice Edition.

This cross of Orange Truffle Souffle and Peach Creme Gelato is included in the White Box Collection by Maven Genetics: A premium line of limited-edition Sativa-dominant strains packaged in all white.