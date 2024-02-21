Peppa Haze—Mata, NY, winter 2024

82 points out of 100
Price: $52/eighth
Last year, we got our hands on some Piff Haze grown in collaboration with Ithaca Organics—but now I’ve had it straight from the source.
Mata’s Peppa Haze is a haze from the strain’s 20-year steward, Ivan Ferreira, now sold at Manhattan’s CONBUD. Straight from the jar, this Haze lets you know what’s up—even my flu-season sinuses picked up the strong black pepper notes, touches of ammonia, and something umami. We can’t expect this to look like Cali weed since NY cultivators can’t grow fully indoors yet, but my jar was packed with those long stringy buds with a light trim and trichome gleam. I was a little disappointed by the THC numbers (~15%), but I found it actually lowered my guard for what became a potent sesh—a little Peppa goes a long way. This is euphoric, titillating, and tasty; in a word, joyful.
About our ratings
Leafly Ratings’ 100-Point Scale
- 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis
- 90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style
- 85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities
- 80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed
- 75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws
- 50-74 Not recommended
