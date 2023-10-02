Clearwater Genetics Rainbow Belts x Now N Later, grown by Ember Valley. (David Downs/Leafly)

Hash heads, flavor chasers—your love of sweet-sour candy terps and sky-high-THC have brightened the spotlight on the Rainbow Belts strain this October. This Oregon cultivar’s fumed-out blast of fuel, flowers, and citrus, and its rapid growth to national ubiquity make Rainbow Belts our Leafly HighLight for October.

There’s a reason why elite hashmakers like 710 Labs keep it around, and why Ember Valley just hunted hundreds of crosses of it. Rainbow Belts sweetens up any bowl or dab rig with a vivid, neon trip down a syrupy road of lime and stone fruit. Grab your sunglasses, Rainbow Belts mixes the Leafly Strain of the year 2021 DoSiDos with the winningest strain in current cannabis, Zkittlez—times Z again.

LA Family Farms Rainbow Belts. Hybrid. (David Downs/Leafly)

In the database since 2021, Rainbow Belts has notched 2,662 likes, 65 reviews, and a score of 4.4 out of 5. Folks note its sweet, tropical, treefruit taste and its talkative, euphoric, and giggly effects.

“The taste is incredibly fruity like Trix cereal, both on inhale & exhale,” said one reviewer.

“This is probably in the top five tastiest flower I’ve ever smoked,” said another.

Bred for potency, its dominant terpenes caryophyllene, linalool, and limonene can brighten up the mood and bring on sleep, reviewers report. It’s a great treat for some relaxing self-care.

“This might be my favorite strain of all time!” Leafly reviewer, Rainbow Belts

Best Rainbow Belts flowers and hash in the US

Lolo, CA-grown indoor Rainbow Belts. Hybrid. (David Downs/Leafly)

Rainbow Belts grows coast to coast—from $7 flower grams in Oregon to $60 per gram cartridges on the East Coast.

In the Bay Area, PAX, Lemonnade, Shango, and XZibit’s Napalm brand have pods, joints, flower, and infused joints.

Los Angeles keeps it high-grade with Ember Valley live rosin RB grams for $39, Real Deal Resin rosin, Dabwoods live rosin carts, and Field live rosin.

In Seattle, 98 RB products await, including FireBros, Constellation Cannabis RB3.0, From the Soil pre-rolls, Fugu Farms rosin, and MFused Live Resin tanks.

Over in Portland, OR, we’d try the Cannassentials Rainbow Belts and the $120 oz from Legacy Farms.

In Denver, Green Dot sells these insane 4-gram rosin buckets and their Blue Label RBV2; plus, 710 Labs’ persy rosin 1-grams, hot dayam.

Freshly legal Baltimore has 63 RB items like flowers, pre-rolls, live resin carts, and dabs. And Boston smokers have 116 RB options, starting with Bountiful Farms’ live hash rosin of RB x Zeclair.

Rainbow Belts seeds

Rainbow Belts 3.0. Hybrid indica. Hashes at 6%. (Courtesy of Archive Seed Bank)

Get the Rainbow Belts 3.0, the 2.0, as well as the Moonbow, Dark Rainbow 2.0, and Zazul direct from Archive Seed Bank of the pot hotbed Portland, Oregon.

Breeder Fletch’s goal with RB? Lock in the Z terps, “with a much-improved growth pattern and most importantly, POTENCY,” Archive states, using all caps.

Mission accomplished. If you love Z, trade up to Rainbow Belts.

“A special MoonBow #75 F1 female was selected from a population of 200, for her stable sexual orientation, wonderful color, OG-Like potency, bud structure, and a wonderful Zkittlez dominant potpourri purple Zkittlez candied lime sugar-coated OG Kush skunk funk. Really a wonderful improvement while retaining all the desirables.”

Rainbow Belts awards

Zoom – Archive Seeds Rainbow Belts, grown by LA Family Farms, via Greenwolf Zalympix 2021 (David Downs/Leafly)

Leafly named Rainbow Belts a ‘Best seed to grow in 2020,’ and further accolades followed. In 2022, LA Family Farms’ Rainbow Belts live hash rosin won the elite Transbay Challenge IV LA. In 2023, Rainbow Belts took 1st and 2nd in the Spannabis Champions Cup 2023. RB shows up in wins at Ego Clash, as well as High Times Cups. And Rainbow Belts often competes against its own parents Z, and Moonbow. That’s wild.

Rainbow Belts terpenes

Rainbow Belts’ top three aroma molecules—terpenes—average out in lab samples to: gassy caryophyllene; floral linalool; and tart limonene. You can hunt that terp profile in Leafly Strains for similar effects: look up caryophyllene + linalool + limonene. See how similar Rainbow Belts is to Z’s caryophyllene-linalool-humulene combo? Look at how Dosidos matches terps with its grandchild, just in different ratios: limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool.

(Your RB should not have any terpinolene or myrcene in it, sorry.)

Other highlights this October

No rainbows on your horizon? Let these three more hot strains HighLight your way.

Jealousy

Seed Junky Genetics Sherbert Bx1 x Geato 41 cross Jealousy—grown by LA Family Farms.(David Downs/Leafly)

Our Leafly Strain of the Year 2022 stayed busy in 2023 growing coast to coast and powering a new generation of crosses. Jealousy offers smokers Gelato times one thousand—with creamy-berry-fuel flavor and afternoon and evening effects.

Goji OG

Goji OG gives OG Kush fans something more gooey and and sweet and hybrid from the pre-legalization era. It still shows up in a lot of stores because it’s so good. Goji OG presaged more modern OG projects including Zawtz and OZ Kush. Shout-out breeder Bodhi Seeds.

Pancakes

Pancakes (Courtesy Cookies)

Sweet, pancake batter terps come off the best bags of Pancakes—a piping hot dessert strain made from reportedly a London Pound Cake #75 with Kush Mints #11. Order up!

And that’s the Leafly HighLight for October, see you back in November after Strains of Harvest.