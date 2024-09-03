We’re juiced on Super Boof—September 2024’s Leafly HighLight

The ironically named Super Boof. Boof is slang for low-grade. Grown by Triple 7, CA. Hybrid. (David Downs/Leafly)

Daytime smokers have a special strain to enjoy the fall season all across the US’s 37 legalization states and beyond. The ironically named weed strain Super Boof has become a top 200 variety thanks to its flavor, pretty look, dank citrus smell and taste, and lovely center-of-the-road effects. (This Leafly HighLight is brought to you by I Love Growing Marijuana.)

Super Boof (aka Blockberry) is winning contests, taking over grow rooms, and pollinating the next crop of winners—making Super Boof our Leafly HighLight for September 2024.

A brilliant cross of Black Cherry Punch and Trop Cookies, Super Boof averages 4.6 out of 5 points after 134 reviews—which is pretty, pretty, pretty good.

It’s got dead-center hybrid effects that make folks giggly, hungry, and high. Some people use it to pour sunshine on the blues, or de-stress and chill the heck out. Since it does test well into the mid-20s for THC percentage, newbies might get a little nervous or dizzy. Never fear—drink some orange juice and put on some chill beats.

Super Boof combines a stunning look, daytime effects, and legit medical attributes.

On looks: “This has had to be the most beautiful strain I’ve ever smoked. The bright purple looks like sparkles and the trichomes are even more sparkly,” said one Leafly reviewer.

On Super Boof’s effects

“There’s focus plus another level of focus that wants to bore in on whatever it’s pointed toward. Super Boof does that for me,” said another.

As a medicine

“Suuuper boofed. Got rid of my body dysmorphia, feeling like the bad bitch I always knew I was ;),” said one.

Another reviewer says: “I smoke for chronic pain and I’ve never seen another strain handle my pain this well.”

Who has the Super-est Boofs?

Harbor House Collective-grown Super Boof. Sativa hybrid. Sold at Rooted In dispensary in Boston. (David Downs/Leafly)

Super Boof has become a top 200 flavor in the US in just three years, with ample options coast to coast as flower, dabs, pens, and more.

Los Angeles—check with Cream of the Crop, and Oakfruitland.

Portlanders in Oregon have Benson Arbor brand, and Trichome Brands. In Washington State—Plaid Jacket is your go-to, as well as Soulshine, and Constellation.

Phoenix, AZ has joints by Jeeter, and carts by Rove, and Timeless. In Colorado, we’d start with Veritas or Rare Dankness. It’s great to see legal Albuquerque, NM get dabs and pre-rolls, just like the coast.

Kansas City, MO rocks Super Boof from Codes, Elevate Missouri, and Proper. In Chicago—Northern Heights sells Blockberry flower and live rosin.

Shoutout Harbor House in Massachusetts for their superb flower. Boston also has Super Boof cannagars and cold cure live rosin.

Medical Miami has edible, potent RSO Super Boof with mind-bloggling applications. And Bangor, Maine has tasty live rosin carts of the cultivar from Kalikori Farms.

Super Boof seeds

Tropicana Cookies F2. Sativa hybrid. (Courtesy Oni Seed Co.)

Super Boof comes from the breeder Blockhead Genetics, who calls it Blockberry. Grower Mobile Jay who made the Super Boof selection an ironic name, which can refer to bad weed.

New Super Boof crosses include Offensive Genetix’s Playmate (Superboof x Pink Lady 27), and Angel’s Rest (Superboof x Hellcat 15). An all-star relative—Surfr Seeds’ Point Break.

Blockhead tells Leafly it feels “pretty good” to see the Blockberry wave build nationally.

“I’m happy that others like it and I hope I can keep making others stoked on the flavors I create.” Blockhead

He’s at work making Blockberry F2 and crossing Super Boof to all the hype lines including Cap Junky, Lemon Cherry Gelato, Z, and so much more.

“I’m going to be popping and hunting through a ton of those crosses.”

Super Boof awards

Leafly feels proud to have heralded the arrival of Super Boof in 2022. The cultivar scored trophies each year since, including 2023 wins at the Oregon Leaf Bowl, and The Ego Clash. The San Diego Farmer’s Cup this May awarded a Super Boof cross highest combined cannabinoids and combined terpenes. Yew!

Super Boof terpenes

Speaking of those essential weed oils—the terps—we think Super Boof has to be high in myrcene, with some caryophyllene and some limonene, pinene, or terpinolene in it. Individual bags may vary. The myrcene shows up in Tangie, while the caryophyllene is common in Trop Cookies. Myrcene plus terpinolene is a very prominent “sativa” terp combo.

Other highlights this September

Can’t buy our HighLight? Don’t cry, dry your eyes—with three related or seasonal picks.

Orange Runtz

Keep your eyes peeled for a rare Orange Runtz. It’s Runtz crossed to an old-school African Orange from the seed brand Equilibrium Genetics.

Yuzu Sour

Sour Tangie helps power Yuzu Sour ILGM made it super-easy to grow by crossing it to their current auto of choice—EZBake AF.

Clementine

Some people are, like, violently against Tangies. Exclude them from your taste profile. Above, Clementine no worse for wear in Missouri. (David Downs/Leafly)

Tangie to a Lemon Skunk yields Clementine, which has searing sativa effects. Clementine’s a classic that deserves a reboot.

Bonus pick: Lime Glow Auto

(Courtesy ILGM+Plylos)

Get sour citrus terps in an easy-to-grow format with the Phylos+ILGM Lime Glow Auto. Lime Glow auto combines OG Kush x Skunk #1 x EZBake AF to finish automagically in 12 to 14 weeks.

OK, there’s your morning cup of juice to get you going in September. The days don’t get any longer—so make each one count!