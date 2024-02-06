The Keeper—Wizard Treez, CA, winter 2024

91 points out of 100
Price: $68/eighth
Pungent and decadent, The Keeper from LA-based Wizard Trees gifts consumers a magical smoking experience. This hybrid is a genetic cross between Wizard Trees’ award-winning Zoap and RS11, both of which were bred by Deo Farms of Oakland, CA. The sleek and colorful test tube bottles—this batch in deep emerald green—feel like extravagant, trophy shelf-worthy display cases hinting at the fire packaged inside.
The Keeper is gassy and sweet, with notes reminiscent of an old-school Sour Diesel combined with the dessert pop of Rainbow Sherbet. The dry hit on The Keeper is funky yet satisfying, offering up earthy-sweet umami and a touch of pine. The sealed packaging also kept the cannabis quite fresh, as my batch was packaged in November of 2023 and tasted great.
The bud broke down quite airy and silky, the texture of butter. The high is bright and light. It doesn’t bog you down, offering super fun and, dare I say, energetic spurts of creativity. You can indulge in some art or clean the fuck out of your house on this strain. In my day-to-day consumption, a top-shelf price tag like The Keeper makes it best for special occasions. Yes, it’s worth it, but no, I can’t buy it every day.
Put it in a long pipe, Gandalf style, and enjoy. This one’s a keeper.
About our ratings
Leafly Ratings’ 100-Point Scale
- 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis
- 90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style
- 85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities
- 80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed
- 75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws
- 50-74 Not recommended
How we rate
Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.
Special Designations
Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:
Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.
Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.
Leafly News cannabis ratings and ethics
Leafly News aims to retain and expand its expertise, authority, and trust.
Expertise is built through years of reviews, interviews with growers, visits to weed regions, and accumulated knowledge about cannabis horticulture, flavors, history, and culture. Leafly News’ editors and freelancers have a combined 50 years of experience with cannabis.
We aim to be accurate and independent, with policies including:
- Actual tastings—If we didn’t smoke it, we’re not reviewing it. At Leafly Ratings, all ratings come from multiple tastings.
- Independence—Leafly expert reviewers are paid by Leafly and are independent. We accept review samples with no promise of coverage. Leafly rating staff cannot accept bribes. We generally pay our own expenses and report on what the readers want to see.