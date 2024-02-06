Strains & products

The Keeper—Wizard Treez, CA, winter 2024

Published on February 6, 2024
This is a strain fit for Gandalf. (Courtesy Lindsey Bartlett)

91 points out of 100

Price: $68/eighth

Pungent and decadent, The Keeper from LA-based Wizard Trees gifts consumers a magical smoking experience. This hybrid is a genetic cross between Wizard Trees’ award-winning Zoap and RS11, both of which were bred by Deo Farms of Oakland, CA. The sleek and colorful test tube bottles—this batch in deep emerald green—feel like extravagant, trophy shelf-worthy display cases hinting at the fire packaged inside.

The Keeper is gassy and sweet, with notes reminiscent of an old-school Sour Diesel combined with the dessert pop of Rainbow Sherbet. The dry hit on The Keeper is funky yet satisfying, offering up earthy-sweet umami and a touch of pine. The sealed packaging also kept the cannabis quite fresh, as my batch was packaged in November of 2023 and tasted great. 

The bud broke down quite airy and silky, the texture of butter. The high is bright and light. It doesn’t bog you down, offering super fun and, dare I say, energetic spurts of creativity. You can indulge in some art or clean the fuck out of your house on this strain. In my day-to-day consumption, a top-shelf price tag like The Keeper makes it best for special occasions. Yes, it’s worth it, but no, I can’t buy it every day.

Put it in a long pipe, Gandalf style, and enjoy. This one’s a keeper.

(Courtesy Lindsey Bartlett)
(Courtesy Lindsey Bartlett)

About our ratings

Leafly Ratings’ 100-Point Scale

  • 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis
  • 90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style
  • 85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities
  • 80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed
  • 75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws
  • 50-74 Not recommended

How we rate

Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.
Special Designations
Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:

Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.
Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.

Leafly News cannabis ratings and ethics

Leafly News aims to retain and expand its expertise, authority, and trust.

Expertise is built through years of reviews, interviews with growers, visits to weed regions, and accumulated knowledge about cannabis horticulture, flavors, history, and culture. Leafly News’ editors and freelancers have a combined 50 years of experience with cannabis.
We aim to be accurate and independent, with policies including:

  1. Actual tastings—If we didn’t smoke it, we’re not reviewing it. At Leafly Ratings, all ratings come from multiple tastings.
  2. Independence—Leafly expert reviewers are paid by Leafly and are independent. We accept review samples with no promise of coverage. Leafly rating staff cannot accept bribes. We generally pay our own expenses and report on what the readers want to see.

Lindsey Bartlett
Lindsey Bartlett
Lindsey Carmela Bartlett is an author, photographer, and social media editor who has documented the evolutionary cannabis industry for the past decade. Born in Denver, Colorado, today she resides in Los Angeles, California. Bartlett is a current contributor at Forbes and Insider and a two-time judge at The Emerald Cup. Her career includes roles at The Denver Post and The Cannabist, which was the first cannabis publication ever founded by a Pulitzer Prize-winning daily newspaper. Her reporting grew to include an industry focus at MJBizDaily and Hemp Industry Daily, where Bartlett led social media coverage for MJBizCon, the largest cannabis business conference series in the world. She has taken on writing, social media, and editing roles at Weedmaps, Green Entrepreneur, High Times, Westword, Marijuana Moment, MJBizDaily, Leafly, and Merry Jane. Bartlett is a cannabis media fellow alumni of the UVM Pace Plant Biology program.
View Lindsey Bartlett's articles

