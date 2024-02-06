The Keeper—Wizard Treez, CA, winter 2024

91 points out of 100

Price: $68/eighth

Pungent and decadent, The Keeper from LA-based Wizard Trees gifts consumers a magical smoking experience. This hybrid is a genetic cross between Wizard Trees’ award-winning Zoap and RS11, both of which were bred by Deo Farms of Oakland, CA. The sleek and colorful test tube bottles—this batch in deep emerald green—feel like extravagant, trophy shelf-worthy display cases hinting at the fire packaged inside.

The Keeper is gassy and sweet, with notes reminiscent of an old-school Sour Diesel combined with the dessert pop of Rainbow Sherbet. The dry hit on The Keeper is funky yet satisfying, offering up earthy-sweet umami and a touch of pine. The sealed packaging also kept the cannabis quite fresh, as my batch was packaged in November of 2023 and tasted great.

The bud broke down quite airy and silky, the texture of butter. The high is bright and light. It doesn’t bog you down, offering super fun and, dare I say, energetic spurts of creativity. You can indulge in some art or clean the fuck out of your house on this strain. In my day-to-day consumption, a top-shelf price tag like The Keeper makes it best for special occasions. Yes, it’s worth it, but no, I can’t buy it every day.

Put it in a long pipe, Gandalf style, and enjoy. This one’s a keeper.