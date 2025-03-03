If you were in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 1st, there was only one place to be: Zalympix.

This year, the highly anticipated event took place at The Beehive, a black-owned, cannabis-friendly venue located near South LA. Taking place both indoors and outdoors, this year proved to be their biggest one yet—with headlining performances from the legendary Gucci Mane and Bay Area’s finest LaRussell.

But let’s get back to the core of what Zalympix stands for. This isn’t just a weed event, it’s an ongoing competition celebrating the best growers and brands in cannabis. With their name being a play on “za” and “Olympics,” it’s only right to honor the winners and celebrate them within our community.

Before we dive into the winners of the flower and rosin category, it’s important to note the talented judges who went through 132 entries to pick the 28 that made it into the public competition. This includes Berner, Dope As Yola, Doja, J from Backpack Boyz, and more.

The winners are a mix of big and small brands from all over the state. That includes hometown heroes like Seed Junky, LA Family Farms and Ball Family Farms, plus central California’s Bosky, and Sonoma County’s Moon Valley. Grab these winners before they sell out this week.

Zalympix 2025 flower winners

Gello Shotz by Seed Junky Genetics of LA. (Courtesy Seed Junky)

Best Tasting

1st Place: LA Family Farms – Zamosa

2nd Place: Moon Valley – Watermelon Z

3rd Place: Seed Junky – Gello Shotz

Best Overall

1st place: LA Family Farms – Zamosa

2nd Place: Angel City Farmers – Ether

3rd Place: Bosky Genetics – Champu

Most Unique

Hall of Flame – Zours

Gassiest Flower

Nameless – Mega Wellness OG

Best Looking

Poundcakes Farm – Double Bubble

Heaviest Hitting

Nameless – Mega Wellness OG

Best Terps/Smell

1st Place: LA Family Farms – Zamosa

2nd Place: Preferred Gardens – D-LISH

3rd Place: Ball Family Farms – YUZU

Zalympix 2025 rosin winners

Best Smelling/Best Terps

1st Place: Beyond Organics – Beyond Z

2nd Place: Dream – Starburst

3rd Place: Cold Gold Solventless – Papaya

Best Tasting

1st Place: Beyond Organics – Beyond Z

2nd Place: Dablife Solventless – Cantaloupe

3rd Place: Alien Labs – Z2

Best Overall

1st Place: Beyond Organics – Beyond Z

2nd Place: Quality Squishes – Strawburst

3rd Place: Swollen Solventless – Mello Nella