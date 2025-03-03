If you were in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 1st, there was only one place to be: Zalympix.
This year, the highly anticipated event took place at The Beehive, a black-owned, cannabis-friendly venue located near South LA. Taking place both indoors and outdoors, this year proved to be their biggest one yet—with headlining performances from the legendary Gucci Mane and Bay Area’s finest LaRussell.
But let’s get back to the core of what Zalympix stands for. This isn’t just a weed event, it’s an ongoing competition celebrating the best growers and brands in cannabis. With their name being a play on “za” and “Olympics,” it’s only right to honor the winners and celebrate them within our community.
Before we dive into the winners of the flower and rosin category, it’s important to note the talented judges who went through 132 entries to pick the 28 that made it into the public competition. This includes Berner, Dope As Yola, Doja, J from Backpack Boyz, and more.
The winners are a mix of big and small brands from all over the state. That includes hometown heroes like Seed Junky, LA Family Farms and Ball Family Farms, plus central California’s Bosky, and Sonoma County’s Moon Valley. Grab these winners before they sell out this week.
Zalympix 2025 flower winners
Best Tasting
1st Place: LA Family Farms – Zamosa
2nd Place: Moon Valley – Watermelon Z
3rd Place: Seed Junky – Gello Shotz
Best Overall
1st place: LA Family Farms – Zamosa
2nd Place: Angel City Farmers – Ether
3rd Place: Bosky Genetics – Champu
Most Unique
Hall of Flame – Zours
Gassiest Flower
Nameless – Mega Wellness OG
Best Looking
Poundcakes Farm – Double Bubble
Heaviest Hitting
Nameless – Mega Wellness OG
Best Terps/Smell
1st Place: LA Family Farms – Zamosa
2nd Place: Preferred Gardens – D-LISH
3rd Place: Ball Family Farms – YUZU
Zalympix 2025 rosin winners
Shoutout to everyone at Zalympix💨 pic.twitter.com/xXKX6x0ETF— Dope As Yola (@dope_as_yola_) March 2, 2025
Best Smelling/Best Terps
1st Place: Beyond Organics – Beyond Z
2nd Place: Dream – Starburst
3rd Place: Cold Gold Solventless – Papaya
Best Tasting
1st Place: Beyond Organics – Beyond Z
2nd Place: Dablife Solventless – Cantaloupe
3rd Place: Alien Labs – Z2
Best Overall
Did you know there is an Olympics of Cannabis?!! @zalympixpic.twitter.com/WL5129djYm— RAW Josh (@rawkandrolling) March 2, 2025
1st Place: Beyond Organics – Beyond Z
2nd Place: Quality Squishes – Strawburst
3rd Place: Swollen Solventless – Mello Nella