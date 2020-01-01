 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sour Diesel Cartridge 1g

by 4SCORE

A premium full gram featuring cannabis derived terpenes.

About this strain

Sour Diesel

  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

4SCORE was established early in 2018 because of the deep rooted belief in cannabis and its amazing ability to improve the lives of countless people. In respect of nature’s pure creation, 4SCORE puts the focus on the whole plant and its bountiful benefits, utilizing cannabis-derived terpenes in their products. 4SCORE is a clean, discreet, cannabis loving company that puts customer service, honesty, and integrity as their top priority. Designed to spread the joy of cannabis, 4SCORE aims to understand the consumer’s need to have a discreet and reliable product that will not only provide relief, but also put a smile on their face day after day. Redefining Premium.