EL_Chrispy
on September 5th, 2019
coolest dab rigs out there. and can get them to make u custom Doll rigs as well as collect a whole set.
Our Elev8 Premiere Glass is made in-house by our own Elev8 Glass Blowers. Crafted with your experience in mind, these pieces are not stylish, but they function just as well as any Chinese glass on the market, at half the price! Throw every other glass brand out the window, and have one of our glass blowers make a water filter or ice chamber just for you!
on September 5th, 2019
on August 27th, 2019
This is now my favorite piece, its just so dang thick! I love the colored section I was able to pick out as well!
on August 26th, 2019
I love the Elev8 Premier crew glass! Love I can call and get what I need within reason
