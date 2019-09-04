highashighsky
on September 4th, 2019
German engineered
$599.99MSRP
Features: Includes Easy Valve Starter Set 3 Year Warranty Large Digital LED Display Automatic Shut-Off Feature Vapor Bag Delivery System Advanced Diaphragm Pump Quality German Engineering Trusted Name & Proven Design Food Safe Aluminum Heating Block High Performance Heating Element Precise Digital Temperature Control (104° - 446°F) Click the Buy Here button to see more, and do not forget to check out the Elev8 all glass valve for the volcano
on September 4th, 2019
on August 29th, 2019
Not happy they sold out to a corporation, other than that, great product
on August 29th, 2019
get it now
Silver Surfer is a sativa-dominant hybrid whose potent cerebral effects may have you feeling like you’re zipping through the space with your super-hero powers. This strain is very energetic and motivates many to check things off their lists or inspires talkative social activities. The indica effects are subtle and help to end this high on a relaxing note. This strain is true medical quality, so it may be a bit too active for new patients or those who experience anxiety. Silver Surfer is a cross of Super Silver Haze and Blue Dream. Plants flower in 8 to 9 weeks with large, crystal-covered yields.