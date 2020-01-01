 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pineapple Jack

by Abatin Wellness

Abatin Wellness Cannabis Flower Pineapple Jack

About this product

The sale price of this flower reflects the 20% "Red Box" discount. If you’re looking for a powerful high, Pineapple Jack will leave you wanting more. A subtle and positive strain, many note its effects as absolutely blissful. Users find a clear-headed high with bursts of productivity, creativity, and focus, allowing this to be the perfect mid-workday boost. Nervous to talk in front of crowds or need something to loosen you up for a party? Pineapple Jack will have you talking a ton and happy.

About this strain

Pineapple Jack is a mostly sativa cannabis strain whose Jack Herer and Pineapple genetics collide, combining their soaring, blissful effects in unison. Tropical fruit and citrus flavors meet the earthy, piney taste of Jack Herer in an unusual pairing of island and tundra aromas. Weightless euphoria lifts the spirits, helping you keep your chin held high amidst stress and depression while still leaving you feeling active and productive.

About this brand

