  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Other products containing delta-8 THC
  5. Apple - Shot 12 Pack
Hybrid

Apple - Shot 12 Pack

by Activ-8 Delta 8

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Tart and crisp as if picked fresh from the orchard, this green apple flavor surrenders enticing hints of sweetness elevated with a slightly sour finish. Our shooter contains a concentrated dose of high-quality premium delta 8 hemp THC for your enjoyment. Simply shoot the shot back and enjoy the effects.

About this brand

Activ8 offers not one but two servings packed with high potency hemp delta-8 THC in each 4 oz. bottle, keep your night rolling, or share with a friend.

About this strain

Apple Jack

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Apple Jack is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jack Herer and White Widow. This potent strain provides uplifting and soothing effects. Apple Jack is ideal for medical marijuana patients and consumers managing chronic pain or nausea. This strain features a flavor profile that is skunky and earthy with undertones of sliced apple.

