Apple - Shot 12 Pack
by Activ-8 Delta 8
About this product
Tart and crisp as if picked fresh from the orchard, this green apple flavor surrenders enticing hints of sweetness elevated with a slightly sour finish. Our shooter contains a concentrated dose of high-quality premium delta 8 hemp THC for your enjoyment. Simply shoot the shot back and enjoy the effects.
About this brand
Activ-8 Delta 8
About this strain
Apple Jack
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Apple Jack is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jack Herer and White Widow. This potent strain provides uplifting and soothing effects. Apple Jack is ideal for medical marijuana patients and consumers managing chronic pain or nausea. This strain features a flavor profile that is skunky and earthy with undertones of sliced apple.
