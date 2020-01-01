 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Lemon Diesel

by Ananda Farms

Ananda Farms Cannabis Flower Lemon Diesel

About this product

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Pinene
  3. Myrcene

Bred by Green Lantern Seeds, Lemon Diesel is the child of California Sour and Lost Coast OG. This cannabis strain grows tall with dense buds, and usually fills in most during the last couple weeks of growth. Its leaves are long and broad with purple-gray color during maturity. Flowering time is generally 9-10 weeks. The buds have been described as smelling fruity and sweet, with a hint of a skunk. The smell and flavor have been likened to citrus and pepper, with effects that can "sneak up" on its consumer. Lemon Diesel was in the Top Ten at the Emerald Cup in 2010. 

About this brand

As growers of craft cannabis we are able to give more consideration to our growing process and a deeper focus on how each plant is cured and preserved. Our products are handled with the utmost care, with special attention to cleanliness and environment, resulting in a level of quality that is only possible through intention and devotion to our craft. Ananda has a strong dedication to the Earth’s environment and we take major steps to go beyond just being “Organic.” By composting, using living soils, earthworms and plant-based nutrients which promote bioactivity in our growing systems. We are focused on regenerative farming, increasing habitat, and promoting plant diversity on our farm. We are also proud to be Clean Green Certified.