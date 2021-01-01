 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Grape Ape
Indica

Grape Ape

by Applegate River Roots

Write a review
Applegate River Roots Cannabis Flower Grape Ape

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Applegate River Roots Logo
Applegate River Roots CLEAN GREEN CERTIFIED 🌱 Light Dep ☀️ Sungrown ☀️ Located in the heart of the Applegate Valley🏞 Tier 2 OLCC Recreational Cannabis Producer👨🏻‍🌾👩🏻‍🌾

About this strain

Grape Ape

Grape Ape
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review