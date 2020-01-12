 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Heaven Scent

Heaven Scent

by Arbors Wellness

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Arbors Wellness Cannabis Flower Heaven Scent

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Heaven Scent by Arbors Wellness

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Piperatthegates

It’s rather citrusy, hard-hitting, cough-inducing in a good way. Immediate relief of body/mental tension. This would be an excellent strain to have on hand for end of day relaxation or when feeling a general physical malaise.

About this strain

Heaven Scent

Heaven Scent

Heaven Scent is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by MTG Seeds that crosses genetics from God’s Gift and Green Crack. The polar opposite effects of its indica and sativa parents meet halfway, delivering you to a balanced state of blissful, relaxed happiness. Its buds express themselves in hues that range from deep blue to dark purple.

About this brand

Arbors Wellness Logo