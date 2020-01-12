Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Heaven Scent by Arbors Wellness
on January 12th, 2020
It’s rather citrusy, hard-hitting, cough-inducing in a good way. Immediate relief of body/mental tension. This would be an excellent strain to have on hand for end of day relaxation or when feeling a general physical malaise.
Heaven Scent is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by MTG Seeds that crosses genetics from God’s Gift and Green Crack. The polar opposite effects of its indica and sativa parents meet halfway, delivering you to a balanced state of blissful, relaxed happiness. Its buds express themselves in hues that range from deep blue to dark purple.