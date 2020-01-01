 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. OGKB
Hybrid

OGKB

by Arizona Natural Remedies

Arizona Natural Remedies Cannabis Flower OGKB

About this product

About this strain

OGKB

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

A possible descendant of GSC, OGKB (a.k.a. OG Kush Breath) is an indica-dominant hybrid that provides heavy head-to-toe effects. It blooms in hues of dark green and purple with electric orange hairs and crystal-tipped trichomes. OGKB has an earthy and herbal aroma with nutty, berry overtones, and its flavor adds a touch of vanilla. This strain is a great choice for consumers looking for long-lasting relief of stress, insomnia, or chronic pain.

About this brand

