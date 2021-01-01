 Loading…

Indica

Paris OG

by Back 40

Back 40 Cannabis Flower Paris OG

About this product

About this brand

Back 40 Logo

About this strain

Paris OG

Paris OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Paris OG, also known as "Paris OG Kush" and "OG Paris," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain known for its calming effects that promote rest and relaxation. In terms of lineage, rumor has it that Paris OG descends from Headband and Lemon OG, who together pass on a sweet blend of fruity, citrus flavors. With victories in multiple competitions including 1st place in the 2014 Michigan High Times' Cannabis Cup, Paris OG has undoubtedly secured itself a long-lasting reputation in the cannabis world.

