 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Alien Orange Kookies Nug Run Terp Sugar

Alien Orange Kookies Nug Run Terp Sugar

by Buddies Brand

Write a review
Buddies Brand Concentrates Solvent Alien Orange Kookies Nug Run Terp Sugar

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

SATIVA | HYBRID| TC 78.04% |

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Orange Cookies

Orange Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Orange Cookies bred by Franchise Genetics is a hybrid that combines Orange Juice with the renowned GSC. A flavor-packed strain, Orange Cookies expresses itself with a strong aroma of sweet citrus that closely resembles a fresh tangerine. The flavors of Orange Cookies gives way to deep calming body effects that mingle with a euphoric cerebral buzz to leave you happy and relaxed.

 

About this brand

Buddies Brand Logo
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!