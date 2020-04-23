Blueberry Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
The 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid Game Changer is a clone-only strain plausibly named for its ability to pivot bad moods, aches, and pains. It descends from California’s Purple Dragon and Thailand’s landrace sativa known as Green Thai, and this genetic fusion is evident in Game Changer’s twisting hues of vibrant green and deep purple. Floral notes sit quietly under a loud aroma of tropical fruit and grape in a show of this hybrid’s complex terpene profile. Whether it’s day or night, Game Changer offers unencumbered euphoria perfect for those looking to ease into the cannabis waters.