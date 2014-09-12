ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Green Dragon
Indica

4.1 85 reviews

Green Dragon

aka Master Thai's Green Dragon, MTGD-BX7

Green Dragon

Green Dragon is a cross of two indicas, Afghani and Turkish Gummy. Bred by Master Thai, these timeless buds are striking in appearance, aroma, and effects. Green Dragon is commonly depended upon for pain management, providing a lift often described as colorful. Suitable for any growing environment, a heavy yield can be expected to flower at around 50 days.

Effects

58 people reported 283 effects
Relaxed 56%
Euphoric 37%
Happy 36%
Uplifted 31%
Sleepy 20%
Stress 25%
Pain 18%
Anxiety 18%
Depression 15%
Lack of appetite 10%
Dry mouth 15%
Dizzy 12%
Dry eyes 6%
Anxious 3%
Headache 3%

Reviews

85

Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Green Dragon

