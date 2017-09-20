Purple Dragon is not your average indica. This cross between Purple Urkle and Blue Dragon is more stimulating than other indicas, providing users with a cerebral and energizing experience upon first taste. While initially uplifting, Purple Dragon shows its full range of effects over time. Relaxing muscles and relieving pain, this strain provides a gentle and effective body buzz. Purple Dragon’s unique effects are complemented by its smooth aroma. Like other purples, this strain features a musky scent and floral taste. Purple Dragon is a must-try strain for those looking for a truly different cannabis experience
