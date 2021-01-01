 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Infused Pre-Roll | Wedding Cake | 1gram | 32.20% THC
Hybrid

Infused Pre-Roll | Wedding Cake | 1gram | 32.20% THC

by CaliGreenGold

CaliGreenGold Cannabis Pre-rolls Infused Pre-Roll | Wedding Cake | 1gram | 32.20% THC

About this product

Infused Pre-Roll | Wedding Cake | 1gram | 32.20% THC by CaliGreenGold

About this brand

CaliGreenGold Logo
Our products feature the finest flower hand wrapped in Rose Petals, Goji Berry, Smokable $100 USD Currency, and Hemp. We produce Pre-Rolls, Blunts, & Cannagars in a wide variety of strains from classics to exotics; infused with our Live Resin, THCa Diamonds & Crumble.

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.

