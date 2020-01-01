 Loading…
Indica

Granddaddy Purple Terp Sauce 1g

by Calyx

About this product

About this strain

Granddaddy Purple

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Introduced in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent, while Big Bud passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin.

Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

About this brand

Calyx Brands began life as the Cannabis Rep Network. Founded in early 2015, the CRN was dedicated to helping brands in legal cannabis get their products into more dispensaries for a fraction of the cost and time of building a sales team. From its founding through the end of 2016, the CRN’s unique “sales tours” have helped over 120 brands achieve distribution in hundreds of dispensaries throughout California and Colorado. Responding to requests from brands for us to also handle their sales fulfillment, in February 2016 the Cannabis Rep Network merged with wholesale distributor California Holistic Transport to form Calyx Brands.Between the current medical and forthcoming adult use market, Californians have a large and growing appetite for legal cannabis products. There’s an equally large supply of quality, licensed flower and legally-compliant manufactured products, including a steady stream of innovative new infused products coming to market. However, the third-party distribution layer that connects supply with demand in other consumer product categories is under-developed in legal cannabis. The result: it’s difficult and expensive for new products to get shelf space; hard for retailers to consistently keep popular strains and products in stock; and patients suffer from limited product selection and inflated prices. At Calyx Brands, our mission is to be a leader in removing friction from the supply chain. We do this through innovative sales and merchandising programs, statewide operational logistics, technology and deep partnership with our cultivation/manufacturing and retailer stakeholders.