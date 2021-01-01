 Loading…

Hybrid

24K GOLD – 3 PACK

by Cannabis Seeds USA

Cannabis Seeds USA Cannabis Seeds 24K GOLD – 3 PACK

$110.00MSRP

About this product

Buy 24K cannabis seeds Buy Kosher Tangie cannabis seeds 24K is also known as Kosher Tangie, 24k Gold is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid that combines the legendary LA strain Kosher Kush with champion sativa Tangie to create something quite unique. Growing tall in its vegetative cycle and very stretchy in flower, this one will need an experienced hand when grown indoors. Most phenotypes will exhibit a sweet orange aroma from the Tangie along with the dark coloration of the Kosher Kush, and will offer a strong citrus flavor when smoked or vaped.

About this brand

Cannabis seeds USA is a "cannabis seed bank" located directly in USA. We sell cannabis seeds online. Find all kinds of seeds for your most famous strains.

About this strain

Kosher Tangie

Kosher Tangie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Kosher Tangie, a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid, combines two award-winning strains from DNA Genetics. Taking the musky pine aroma of Kosher Kush and crossing it with the sweet tangerine notes of Tangie, Kosher Tangie has complex palate of skunky citrus flavors. These genetics provide balanced effects that calm the body and lift your mood.

