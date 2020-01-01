 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. GRAPE APE – 10 Pack
Hybrid

GRAPE APE – 10 Pack

by Cannabis Seeds USA

Write a review
Cannabis Seeds USA Cannabis Seeds GRAPE APE – 10 Pack

$220.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Grape Ape, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. … Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time. https://cannabis-seed.us/product/grape-ape-10-pack/

About this brand

Cannabis Seeds USA Logo
Cannabis seeds USA is a "cannabis seed bank" located directly in USA. We sell cannabis seeds online. Find all kinds of seeds for your most famous strains.

About this strain

Mendocino Purps

Mendocino Purps
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Mendocino Purps, or Mendo Purps, or even just The Purps, comes out of Mendocino County in Northern California. Winning one of the Top Ten slots in High Times' Strains of the Year in 2007, Mendocino Purps began as a clone-only plant, but BC Bud Depot developed a stable cross to make The Purps seeds available. This cannabis strain grows well both in and outdoors. It can grow 3-4 feet at harvest indoors and 6-8 feet outdoors. Flowering time for this strain is 8-9 weeks. It has medium-thick leaves and green hues that turn more purple as the plant ripens. The taste has been likened to a caramel coffee and woodsy pine. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review