GRAPE APE – 10 Pack
About this product
Grape Ape, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. … Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time. https://cannabis-seed.us/product/grape-ape-10-pack/
Mendocino Purps
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Mendocino Purps, or Mendo Purps, or even just The Purps, comes out of Mendocino County in Northern California. Winning one of the Top Ten slots in High Times' Strains of the Year in 2007, Mendocino Purps began as a clone-only plant, but BC Bud Depot developed a stable cross to make The Purps seeds available. This cannabis strain grows well both in and outdoors. It can grow 3-4 feet at harvest indoors and 6-8 feet outdoors. Flowering time for this strain is 8-9 weeks. It has medium-thick leaves and green hues that turn more purple as the plant ripens. The taste has been likened to a caramel coffee and woodsy pine.
