About this product

When your looking for the most convenient and cost effective way to get your daily CBD dose, look no further than our capsules. We have created a 0 calorie, easy to ingest form of CBD in our Extra-strength capsules, By taking our 75mg of Cannatonic CBD everyday you can rest assured with one less thing to worry about. CBD is an antioxidant that may also help with: Anxiety relief Reducing inflammation Insomnia relief Pain relief Regulating mood disorders Support Immune health Stress relief Because capsules are so discreet and convenient they have become a very widely used way of taking CBD. We were tired of all the olive oil filled capsules and wanted a 0 calorie pure CBD option. Our capsules had to be strong enough to be felt and not some small dosage that would only cause a placebo effect. After much testing we found the answer. Cannatonic's CBD Capsules , 100% Pure, Shipped right to your door and always backed by our 30 day guarantee!