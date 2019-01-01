About this product

Nature is filled with beautiful secrets that hold the ability to heal us physically and mentally. Cannatonic is exposing some of those secrets with our Pure Cbd Oil. We reached into natures bag of tricks and pulled out a treat for your endocannabinoid system. Our Natural CBD Tincture is made right here in the USA. sourced from organic farmers who make a living wage, and lab tested for purity. Lab-tested to be free from pesticides, herbicides, and heavy metals Made from Organic USA grown Hemp GMO and Gluten Free THC Free CBD oil is a known antioxidant that may also help with: Anxiety relief Reducing inflammation Insomnia relief Pain relief Neuroprotection Regulating mood disorders Support hormone function Support Immune health By purchasing direct from the Cannatonic website you know you are getting the freshest batch of CBD oil possible! Your bottle will not be sitting on a shelf for months collecting dust, in unknown temperatures, waiting for you to come into the store. Bottled when you place your order and shipped for FREE to your front door, We take the hassle out of ordering your cannabis products. Without the added cost of a storefront we can keep your CBD prices low without sacrificing the strength or quality of your CBD oil! Not all CBD oil is created the same. Going on amazon you will find Hemp oil for around $25. This is made from hemp seed oil and contains 0% CBD. Do not be fooled! Then there is CBD oil made from hemp distillate. Every batch of distillate varies in CBD, CBN, CBG, THC, etc based on genetics, farm conditions, soil, nutrients, sun, manufacturing processes. This does not allow for a very exact dosing. Then we have Pure CBD oil. This is made from taking the Broad spectrum and Full spectrum distillate (which vary in strength) and processing it further. We remove all molecules and contaminates from the oil and are left only with 100% Pure CBD. (similar to how whey protein isolate is made) We then combine our isolate with your favorite flavors of cannabis inspired terpenes and natural flavors!