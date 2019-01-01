About this product
One bottle is up to 120 doses (60 day supply)! Unflavored to easily incorporate into even the pickiest of pets diet. We recommend adding a dose to your pets food at meal time.They wont even notice it is there. Our pet tincture was designed to improve the physical and mental health of your pets. Dogs and cats can both benefit from our Pet Tincture in similar ways. -Flea treatment -Doggy Odor -Preventing oral disease -Treating skin allergies -Improving hair coat -Reducing inflammation -Aiding digestion -Supporting healthy joints, eyes, and brain 1 Bottle contains up to 120 doses depending on animal weight.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Cannatonic
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Cannatonic is a unique hybrid strain bred by Spanish seed bank Resin Seeds specifically for its low THC content and high CBD content. A cross between a female MK Ultra and a famous G13 Haze male, it produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing, thanks to the high CBD content. As one of the premier medical strains, Cannatonic is often used to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety, migraines, and a wide variety of other physiological and psychological symptoms. Most phenotypes present with a slight earthy odor and a mild, sweet, vaguely citrusy flavor.