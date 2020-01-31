 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  500mg CBD Oil with Sour Diesel Terpenes - CBD Delight LLC - 35% Discount Code

500mg CBD Oil with Sour Diesel Terpenes - CBD Delight LLC - 35% Discount Code

by CBD Delight LLC

5.02
About this product

35% off with coupon code: leafly Visit this link for the full terpene content: https://www.cbddelight.net/Craft-Blends/Sour-Diesel 500mg CBD Oil - $40 1,000mg CBD Oil - $60 1,500mg CBD Oil - $80 Every strength comes in a 1oz (30mL) tincture bottle. 99% Pure CBD Oil with craft terpene blends to maximize the entourage effect. All natural flavors and an MCT Oil base. 3rd party lab tested. Our most uplifting blend will cheer up a sour mood and a rainy day. Fuel your mood with an alternative to negativity. We ought to prepare for a powerfully bright future. Interrupt the cycle, fight sadness with a pursuit for happiness. A sativa dominant strain with refreshing, uplifting mental effects accompanied by a dreamy sense of euphoria. Liven up social interactions with a spunky spark of joy. Build an uplifted mood with a warm and pleasant head rush. Increased chattiness with others and introspective thoughts when alone. Unleash a sense of relief from troublesome aches and stress.

2 customer reviews

5.02

HartOfGold

Really good flavor on this one. I was going through a breakup & used CBD oil to help me cope with my woes.

OrbitalRuby

This tastes so good, it truly is delightful

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

About this brand

Simple, natural, and pure ingredients. CBD oil that is manufactured in a commercial kitchen in Valparaiso, IN. CBD Delight specializes in craft terpene blends using recipes inspired by cannabis strains. All our products are 3rd party lab tested by ProVerde Labs. Our oils are handmade with precise equipment to ensure a consistent quality. The primary reason we focus on CBD with Terpenes instead of full spectrum oil is reproducibility. Full spectrum tinctures are comparatively unreliable because the ratio of cannabinoids and terpenes varies between every single batch. We curate our menu with an attention for the individual needs of our customers. The flavors we use are all natural and chosen to mix with the flavor of our terpenes. The end result is an easy to tolerate flavor compared to the bitter flavor of full spectrum tinctures. Our lotions are handmade with precise equipment to ensure a consistent quality. We crafted our terpene blend with a sole focus on improving the absorption and relief properties of CBD. The recipe we use is entirely created from our experience experimenting with terpenes since January, 2018.