Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
$40.00MSRP
0.5 ounces
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
35% off with coupon code: leafly Visit this link for the full terpene content: https://www.cbddelight.net/Craft-Blends/Sour-Diesel 500mg CBD Oil - $40 1,000mg CBD Oil - $60 1,500mg CBD Oil - $80 Every strength comes in a 1oz (30mL) tincture bottle. 99% Pure CBD Oil with craft terpene blends to maximize the entourage effect. All natural flavors and an MCT Oil base. 3rd party lab tested. Our most uplifting blend will cheer up a sour mood and a rainy day. Fuel your mood with an alternative to negativity. We ought to prepare for a powerfully bright future. Interrupt the cycle, fight sadness with a pursuit for happiness. A sativa dominant strain with refreshing, uplifting mental effects accompanied by a dreamy sense of euphoria. Liven up social interactions with a spunky spark of joy. Build an uplifted mood with a warm and pleasant head rush. Increased chattiness with others and introspective thoughts when alone. Unleash a sense of relief from troublesome aches and stress.
on January 31st, 2020
Really good flavor on this one. I was going through a breakup & used CBD oil to help me cope with my woes.
on December 11th, 2019
This tastes so good, it truly is delightful
Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.